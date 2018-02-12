Coach wants better performance from Madibaz

If the Madibaz want to challenge for a Varsity Cup playoff berth it is crucial they emerge with a win over a struggling Central University of Technology (CUT) Ixias side in Bloemfontein tonight.

Both teams are winless this season and will not want another loss behind their names at this early stage of the campaign.

Madibaz coach David Maidza is demanding that his team up their game in Bloemfontein after they slipped to a 27-17 defeat to Ikey Tigers in Port Elizabeth last week.

In two games CUT Ixias have leaked 118 points, which suggests they could be among the teams facing a relegation battle at the end of the season.

Last week CUT Ixias slumped to a 48-21 defeat against the University of Johannesburg and they must be concerned about their defensive frailties.

“We did not control the game at all against Ikeys and I felt that we played straight into their hands,” Maidza said.

“The Madibaz can improve on their first game. I wish we had got a better result. We will improve, and this is a side I am very confident about.”

CUT Ixias coach Tiaan Liebenberg has made three changes to the team that lost against UJ last week.

The Bloemfontein side have conceded 15 tries in two games, and managed to score only two tries.

“The two losses that we took were obviously against two of the best sides in the competition and I feel we were in the game against UJ,” Liebenberg said.

“There were a lot of positives that we took out of that game and we will definitely build on the confidence the team took from that.