Chilli Boys in for hard slog in last 16
Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi says the hard work has only started after his team advanced to the next round of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.
The Port Elizabeth side kicked off their campaign with a bang, beating Phiva Young Stars from Mpumalanga 2-0 in their first game of the competition.
Goals from Ayabulela Konqobe and Linda Mntambo saw the Chilli Boys put the ABC Motsepe League team to rest in the first half of the game.
Chippa were, however, under pressure at times with the Mpumalanga team giving them a run for their money.
Moloi’s charges were loose in the middle of the park where there were many visible bumps on the turf, but Moloi said his team needed to adapt to all types of playing conditions if they wanted to stick it out in this competition.
“We could not play the type of football we were used to playing because of the bumpy field,” Moloi said.
“I really wanted us to show Phiva Stars what we are made of but unfortunately we could not do that. But this is a lesson that we all take home with us in our quest to play in Africa. We realise that we cannot always have favourable playing conditions and we need to carry on with our goal.
“We need to be able to go anywhere and bring positive results.
“Our plan was to run at them using our fast wingers. Sometimes players can get excited and forget what is expected of them but this is something I will continue to work on with my players,” he said.
The Port Elizabeth team will now advance to the last 16 of the competition and Moloi says his team needs to work even harder to secure its position in the competition.
“I do not really have expectations of what is going to happen next but I just want us to remain in the running for top position,” Moloi said.
“I know that the more you progress to the next round of a competition the more difficult it becomes to secure a spot.
“There is a lot of pressure and also expectation from the fans that we need to uphold. My players know they are going to have to pull up their socks because it does not get easier from here. This is going to be the most difficult cup because of the way things are looking on the Absa Premiership log.”