Chilli Boys in for hard slog in last 16

Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi says the hard work has only started after his team advanced to the next round of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.

The Port Elizabeth side kicked off their campaign with a bang, beating Phiva Young Stars from Mpumalanga 2-0 in their first game of the competition.

Goals from Ayabulela Konqobe and Linda Mntambo saw the Chilli Boys put the ABC Motsepe League team to rest in the first half of the game.

Chippa were, however, under pressure at times with the Mpumalanga team giving them a run for their money.

Moloi’s charges were loose in the middle of the park where there were many visible bumps on the turf, but Moloi said his team needed to adapt to all types of playing conditions if they wanted to stick it out in this competition.

“We could not play the type of football we were used to playing because of the bumpy field,” Moloi said.

“I really wanted us to show Phiva Stars what we are made of but unfortunately we could not do that. But this is a lesson that we all take home with us in our quest to play in Africa. We realise that we cannot always have favourable playing conditions and we need to carry on with our goal.