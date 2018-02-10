Tough test for Addo trail runners
East London participant ready to tackle 160km race for first time
East London’s Stephanie Kretzmann will step into unknown territory when she tackles her first 100mile (160km) distance race at the Addo Elephant Trail Run next month. Kretzmann is preparing for the arduous journey through the Addo Elephant National Park, to be run from March 2 to 4.
The 100-mile race, which gets under way at 2pm, will see a field of 60 runners tackle the epic journey. The race also consists of 76km and 44km distances, which start a day later.
Having competed in the 76km race for the last two years, Kretzmann said the longer 100-mile distance would be a test of mental and physical strength.
“I’ve been doing strength and fitness training, as well as hill climbing and treadmill work, I’m trying to stay healthy to make sure I am in top condition for the race.”
Kretzmann said she did not have a specific aim in mind other than to finish the race within the cut-off time.
Two-times defending 44km champion Mvuyisi Gcogco will be looking to complete a hat trick of wins in the distance as he continues his preparations for the race.
“Running makes me feel alive and allows me to know what my limits are, and then push past those boundaries,” he said.
Gcogco said his training involved various elements from road and trail running, to strength and fitness sessions.
“I would really like to break the course record, because I know the route now and I might take on the longer distances next time,” he said.
And 76km race competitor Pamela Paton, who does both trail and road running, said she enjoyed it because each discipline offered its own challenges and experiences.
Paton will be tackling the 76km race for the first time and said her aim was to go out and enjoy the day.
“I don’t have a set time in mind and as long as I make the cut-offs comfortably I will be very happy.”
The country’s oldest 100-mile trail run, the event was first run in 2005. It will see a field of 511 runners for this 14th edition of the race. At least 20 nationalities from across the globe will be represented.
The 76km race will act as the SA Ultra Trail Championships, and runners will be selected to represent South Africa at the World Trail Championships in May.
Race director Sian O’Keeffe said the race was the first of its kind to feature three ultra-distance races in one weekend.
“Thanks to the amazing support of SANParks, it affords runners the opportunity to run in a national park with exposure to wild animals, and affords them an opportunity to access areas of the park that are otherwise off limits to the public.”
He said there was an extensive crew out on course providing a comprehensive safety net.
There would be a total of 29 checkpoints across the three distances, each with radio communications.
“We also have a specialised medical team with 4×4 ambulances and mobile medics with quad bikes in the case of any emergencies,” he said. A helicopter will also be on standby.
“All 100-mile and 76km runners are fitted with SPOT satellite trackers so we know where they are at all times.”