Tough test for Addo trail runners

East London participant ready to tackle 160km race for first time

East London’s Stephanie Kretzmann will step into unknown territory when she tackles her first 100mile (160km) distance race at the Addo Elephant Trail Run next month. Kretzmann is preparing for the arduous journey through the Addo Elephant National Park, to be run from March 2 to 4.

The 100-mile race, which gets under way at 2pm, will see a field of 60 runners tackle the epic journey. The race also consists of 76km and 44km distances, which start a day later.

Having competed in the 76km race for the last two years, Kretzmann said the longer 100-mile distance would be a test of mental and physical strength.

“I’ve been doing strength and fitness training, as well as hill climbing and treadmill work, I’m trying to stay healthy to make sure I am in top condition for the race.”

Kretzmann said she did not have a specific aim in mind other than to finish the race within the cut-off time.

Two-times defending 44km champion Mvuyisi Gcogco will be looking to complete a hat trick of wins in the distance as he continues his preparations for the race.

“Running makes me feel alive and allows me to know what my limits are, and then push past those boundaries,” he said.

Gcogco said his training involved various elements from road and trail running, to strength and fitness sessions.

“I would really like to break the course record, because I know the route now and I might take on the longer distances next time,” he said.

And 76km race competitor Pamela Paton, who does both trail and road running, said she enjoyed it because each discipline offered its own challenges and experiences.