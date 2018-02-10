Serena back on court
Serena Williams returns to tennis after a year-long absence today, with all eyes on the former world number one as she sets out to reclaim her position at the pinnacle of her sport.
The 36-year-old superstar has not played a competitive match since winning the Australian Open last year, her 23rd Grand Slam title, when she was in the early stages of pregnancy.
Since giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia, in September, Williams has played only once, in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi in December, where she lost to French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.
Williams had initially targeted last month’s Australian Open for a comeback, but abandoned that ambitious goal after declaring she was not “where I personally want to be”.
Instead, she will get her first taste of competitive tennis when the US kick off the defence of their Fed Cup crown against the Netherlands at Asheville, North Carolina.
Williams heads a powerful US team that includes her elder sister, eighth-ranked Venus, world number 17 CoCo Vandeweghe as well as world number 62 Lauren Davis.
US captain Kathy Rinaldi said the Fed Cup was the perfect venue for Williams to launch her comeback.
“She enjoys Fed Cup, and Serena and Venus have been extremely supportive, and it happened to be a good fit. It’s an honour to have them on the team. We had a great team last year at every tie and again this year starting off.”
Williams will use the match as preparation for her full-fledged return to the WTA circuit at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells from March 5 to 18 before heading to Florida for the Miami Open.
Williams will be bidding to emulate Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong and Kim Clijsters, who all won Grand Slam titles after having children.
She is currently one title short of matching Court’s all-time record for Slam singles titles of 24 — a mark she is determined to better.
“I absolutely want more Grand Slams,” she told Vogue in an interview. “I’m well aware of the record books, unfortunately. It’s not a secret that I have my sights on 25.”