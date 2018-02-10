Serena back on court

Serena Williams returns to tennis after a year-long absence today, with all eyes on the former world number one as she sets out to reclaim her position at the pinnacle of her sport.

The 36-year-old superstar has not played a competitive match since winning the Australian Open last year, her 23rd Grand Slam title, when she was in the early stages of pregnancy.

Since giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia, in September, Williams has played only once, in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi in December, where she lost to French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Williams had initially targeted last month’s Australian Open for a comeback, but abandoned that ambitious goal after declaring she was not “where I personally want to be”.

Instead, she will get her first taste of competitive tennis when the US kick off the defence of their Fed Cup crown against the Netherlands at Asheville, North Carolina.

Williams heads a powerful US team that includes her elder sister, eighth-ranked Venus, world number 17 CoCo Vandeweghe as well as world number 62 Lauren Davis.