Madibaz coach calls for better finishing as they face Bloem side

Madibaz rugby coach David Maidza wants to see better finishing from his team when they run out for their second Varsity Cup fixture against the Central University of Technology (CUT) in Bloemfontein on Monday.

Playing their first home game in two years, the Nelson Mandela University side went down 27-17 in their opening fixture against the University of Cape Town at Madibaz Stadium last Monday.

Maidza said while they were pleased to have had a home game after last year’s stadium revamp had forced them to play all their fixtures away, they were disappointed with the result.

“I thought we were effective with the ball in hand, especially in the outer channels, but at the same time we did not finish off,” the coach said.

“For example, in the first half we had a number of opportunities to put some points on the board, but we did not use them properly.”

He said there were a couple of areas in their game they needed to work on. “We need to make sure we get our attacking shape right and concentrate on finishing off those moves.

“On Monday, we had to move a loosehead prop to tighthead so we struggled a bit in the scrums and that is something we’ll be focusing on.”