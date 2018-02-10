Chippa ready to face Phiva onslaught

Chip United will not be underestimating ABC Motsepe League team Phiva Young Stars in their opening Nedbank Cup clash at the Kabokweni Stadium in Mpumalanga tomorrow.

The Chilli Boys will be looking for a good start in their campaign to win the silverware.

However, they will need to be wary of in-form Phiva Stars as the side could spring a surprise on them.

The Chilli Boys had a brilliant campaign in the cup last year but were knocked out by Supersport United in the semifinals of the competition.

The same intensity will be required of them to reach their goal of playing top-tier football on the continent later this year.

“My analyst has been out there and we have an idea of what we will be dealing with,” Chippa coach Teboho Moloi said.

“To be honest, one should have an idea of the lower league – but they can spring a surprise on you.

“If you are not physically and mentally prepared they will shock you big time.

“This is a competition of surprises, where you find smaller teams coming with guns blazing because they know they have nothing to lose.