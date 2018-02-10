Chippa ready to face Phiva onslaught
Chip United will not be underestimating ABC Motsepe League team Phiva Young Stars in their opening Nedbank Cup clash at the Kabokweni Stadium in Mpumalanga tomorrow.
The Chilli Boys will be looking for a good start in their campaign to win the silverware.
However, they will need to be wary of in-form Phiva Stars as the side could spring a surprise on them.
The Chilli Boys had a brilliant campaign in the cup last year but were knocked out by Supersport United in the semifinals of the competition.
The same intensity will be required of them to reach their goal of playing top-tier football on the continent later this year.
“My analyst has been out there and we have an idea of what we will be dealing with,” Chippa coach Teboho Moloi said.
“To be honest, one should have an idea of the lower league – but they can spring a surprise on you.
“If you are not physically and mentally prepared they will shock you big time.
“This is a competition of surprises, where you find smaller teams coming with guns blazing because they know they have nothing to lose.
“These young players have a lot to prove because they are also looking to bag contracts with PSL teams.
“I am sure that they will come at us from all angles. I have the experience of losing to a lower-league team and it is not a nice feeling.
“We will show them what we are capable of. We have the mentality of coming back with a positive result.
“We just need to work very hard on our defence and upstage those boys.”
The Mpumalanga side return to the Nedbank Cup this season after making their debut in the 2015 campaign.
On that occasion the side were unlucky to lose 2-1 to Jomo Cosmos in the last-32 round, having taken Ezenkosi to extra time.
They showed then that they were no pushovers, and it will certainly be the case this time around as well.
Tomorrow they will bring their excellent form to the battle against the Port Elizabeth outfit.
In the Mpumalanga ABC Motsepe League they were unbeaten after 15 games, with 12 wins and three draws.