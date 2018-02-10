Batting king much needed against Indian spinners

Proteas batting mainstay AB de Villiers has been cleared to play in the Pink ODI against India at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg today.

De Villiers‚ who missed the first three matches because of the finger injury he sustained in the third test against India last month‚ hit the ball in the nets at the Bullring yesterday morning and he showed no signs of discomfort.

Proteas coach Ottis Gibson is still without influential captain Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock‚ who are both nursing injuries, and De Villiers’s availability comes at the right time for the Proteas who are desperate for a win as they are 3-0 down in the six-match series.

The Proteas will now be looking for a big innings from De Villiers who could provide the spark needed to bring his team back to life.

Speaking as South Africa wrapped up their preparations for the seventh Pink ODI‚ where they have won all the previous six‚ all-rounder Chris Morris said De Villiers’s inclusion would help lift the team a team under pressure.

“AB is AB. Apart from what he brings on the field‚ it is what he brings off it‚” Morris said.

“He brings the calmness and he brings the experience. To have a world-class player coming back to our team is good news and personally I enjoy sharing the field with him.”