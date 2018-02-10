AB cleared for clash
Batting king much needed against Indian spinners
Proteas batting mainstay AB de Villiers has been cleared to play in the Pink ODI against India at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg today.
De Villiers‚ who missed the first three matches because of the finger injury he sustained in the third test against India last month‚ hit the ball in the nets at the Bullring yesterday morning and he showed no signs of discomfort.
Proteas coach Ottis Gibson is still without influential captain Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock‚ who are both nursing injuries, and De Villiers’s availability comes at the right time for the Proteas who are desperate for a win as they are 3-0 down in the six-match series.
The Proteas will now be looking for a big innings from De Villiers who could provide the spark needed to bring his team back to life.
Speaking as South Africa wrapped up their preparations for the seventh Pink ODI‚ where they have won all the previous six‚ all-rounder Chris Morris said De Villiers’s inclusion would help lift the team a team under pressure.
“AB is AB. Apart from what he brings on the field‚ it is what he brings off it‚” Morris said.
“He brings the calmness and he brings the experience. To have a world-class player coming back to our team is good news and personally I enjoy sharing the field with him.”
Morris said the former captain would also be able to impart valuable pointers on how to play the devastating Indian wrist spinners‚ who have wreaked havoc in the three ODIs.
“To me he is‚ if not one of the best players in the world‚ then to have played for South Africa.
“He brings so much more than just runs‚ but the AB de Villiers factor. He is good to go and he will definitely give impetus with regards to spin or seam.
“I am sure he will have a few pointers to the guys on how to handle and play spin and a few attacking options. His advice is always solid and when he speaks you listen because it is always helpful and his advice is always good.”
With the Proteas having lost the first three matches‚ Morris dismissed suggestions that De Villiers would be put under pressure to carry the team for their first win in this series.
“At the moment we are all under pressure because we are 3-0 down in this series. I don’t think he will feel any added pressure – he is just going to come and be himself.
“He is a dangerous player and it is exciting to see how he is going to come out. We know we have under-performed but we are all dying to put up a good performance.” South Africa ODI squad: Aiden Markram (captain)‚ Hashim Amla‚ Farhaan Behardien‚ AB de Villiers‚ JP Duminy‚ Heinrich Klaasen‚ Imran Tahir‚ David Miller‚ Morne Morkel‚ Chris Morris‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Tabraiz Shamsi‚ Khaya Zondo.