Top riders all set for cycle tour

Months of preparation almost at end

The best of South African cyclists are fired up to get going in this month’s The Herald Continental Cycle Tour. The two weekends of racing are nearly upon us and the many months of preparation for the professional riders are almost over.

With her focus having been on training for the SA National Road Championships, which ends a week before the Cycle Tour, Dutch cyclist and Port Elizabeth resident Siska van der Bijl is confident that she is ready for the event.

She said she was happy with her form and, since the event takes place so early in the year, it was always good to gauge where she and her competitors were at.

“The [Herald Continental] Cycle Tour is the biggest home event for me. It’s always nice racing against the top riders in SA and all your training buddies in such a well-organised event that showcases our beautiful city,” Van der Bijl said.

Van der Bijl, who came second to Port Elizabeth’s Anriette Schoeman in last year’s 80km Extreme MTB event, likes that the race organisers are well prepared and they take the safety of the riders seriously.

Max Sullivan, of Team Mad Macs, said it was always great coming to the friendly city of Port Elizabeth.

As riders, he said they were well catered for and had a great time before, during and after the race, “which is why we keep coming back!”

The event stood out across social media platforms, and the organisation and willingness to accommodate elite riders was unparallelled by other events, Sullivan said.

“The post-race atmosphere is fantastic, great things to eat and drink, with a more than comfortable area to sit back and relax.

“So all in all, we’re looking forward to being there on the startline and hanging around afterwards.” The Stellenbosch cyclist said that they had done plenty of racing as a team this year, so their preparation for [The Herald Continental] Cycle Tour had been going well.