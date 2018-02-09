Top riders all set for cycle tour
Months of preparation almost at end
The best of South African cyclists are fired up to get going in this month’s The Herald Continental Cycle Tour. The two weekends of racing are nearly upon us and the many months of preparation for the professional riders are almost over.
With her focus having been on training for the SA National Road Championships, which ends a week before the Cycle Tour, Dutch cyclist and Port Elizabeth resident Siska van der Bijl is confident that she is ready for the event.
She said she was happy with her form and, since the event takes place so early in the year, it was always good to gauge where she and her competitors were at.
“The [Herald Continental] Cycle Tour is the biggest home event for me. It’s always nice racing against the top riders in SA and all your training buddies in such a well-organised event that showcases our beautiful city,” Van der Bijl said.
Van der Bijl, who came second to Port Elizabeth’s Anriette Schoeman in last year’s 80km Extreme MTB event, likes that the race organisers are well prepared and they take the safety of the riders seriously.
Max Sullivan, of Team Mad Macs, said it was always great coming to the friendly city of Port Elizabeth.
As riders, he said they were well catered for and had a great time before, during and after the race, “which is why we keep coming back!”
The event stood out across social media platforms, and the organisation and willingness to accommodate elite riders was unparallelled by other events, Sullivan said.
“The post-race atmosphere is fantastic, great things to eat and drink, with a more than comfortable area to sit back and relax.
“So all in all, we’re looking forward to being there on the startline and hanging around afterwards.” The Stellenbosch cyclist said that they had done plenty of racing as a team this year, so their preparation for [The Herald Continental] Cycle Tour had been going well.
It is one of their earmarked events for the beginning of the season and they have done some solid training in the Eastern Cape’s wind and heat.
George resident Matthys Beukes, of Team PYGA Euro Steel, said he had always done well in Addo, and the mid-40km section was definitely on his mind when he thinks of doing the race.
Beukes, who won the event in 2008 and 2013 in the MTB 80km Extreme, and was the runner-up in 2015, said the mountain bike event was really something special with all the great trails.
Training had been going really well, so he was excited to test his form.
Because she likes challenging herself, Oudtshoorn rider Yolande de Villiers, of Team Silverback, will be hitting the road as well as the Addo trails in the Ultimate Quest.
De Villiers, who took top honours in the Midnight Express MTB race last weekend, said the Hayterdale trails were superb, as there was a combination of single tracks, wooden bridges, sharp climbs and whiteknuckle descents. The 2015 Cycle Tour MTB 80km Extreme winner enjoys racing in the Eastern Cape and is looking forward to the fantastic vibe at the race village.
“The Cycle Tour is a fun-filled, action packed event for the whole family to celebrate health and fitness with like-minded people,” De Villiers said.
New Rand Water-Transnet signing Shameeg Salie is eager to compete against the best and get a good result for his team.
Rand Water-Transnet is a national cycling project that provides sporting and educational opportunities for youth from previously disadvantaged communities.
Salie has competed in many overseas events, especially in Italy. His favourite races include De Bretagne, Coppie Bartali, and Il Lombardia.
The young sprinter is recovering from an injury, but with the support of his team, he is back in training and hungry to win.
“I’ve heard a lot about this race growing up. I was fortunate to compete last year and I have to say that the vibe throughout the race, especially the finish, is similar to the Cape Town Cycle Tour, if not better,” Salie said.
The Herald Continental Cycle Tour road race event will see South Africa’s top elite riders rub shoulders at the startline as Team BCX with seven-time defending champion Nolan Hoffman, Alphabodyworks/Giant, Madmacs, Leadout, Siska van der Bilj, Anriette Schoeman of Africa Silks, Absolute Motion, Randwater-Transnet and Team Demacon-Auocon take on the scenic 106km coastal route on Sunday, February 25 at Pollok Beach.