Shamrocks celebrate centenary

Milestone marked with projects which give back to Malabar residents

Giving back to the community will be a top priority for members of Shamrocks Football Club as they celebrate the club’s centenary this year.

This was said by centenary celebrations committee chairman Alie Verrie, who has been associated with the club since the age of nine, and has filled various roles within its structure.

“As a club, it’s a big milestone for us to reach and I am very excited about it,” he said.

Verrie said the club would host a number of events in aid of NGOs within the suburb as a means of thanking the residents for standing by the club.

“The club managed to survive and keep playing at the highest level, in whichever affiliation we were with.”

Verrie said the club had also built a reputation as being one of the most well-run clubs in the city.

He said the club would engage in a host of outreach programmes throughout the year.

Verrie said the first project would take place on Saturday next week, when they will visit the Malabar Home of the Aged, taking treats for residents as well as pledging a donation to the home.

President Nithia Pillay said he had an emotional attachment to the club as members of his family had also played for it.

“We always say that if you are a Shamrocks member, your blood is green, and it’s all about sticking together to achieve great things with the club,” he said.

Asked what it meant for the Malabar community, he said: “For me, soccer has always been a tool to take you far in life.

“With everything happening in our communities, we want to use football to keep our boys away from bad elements and look forward to achieving our goals both on and off the field.”

Established from humble beginnings in a shop called Shamrock Cafe in South End in 1918, it was known as the Shamrocks Indian Football Club until late 1958.

The club was founded by a group of mostly Indian fishermen and waiters in the hotel industry.

Over the years, the club has won a number of trophies.

They won their first league and knockout cup in 1929, before going on to scoop a further four trophies between 1940 and 1941.

They added a second league and knockout cup in 1963 before winning the league and three knockout trophies between 1965 and 1968.

They also added the famous Easter Tournament trophy to their cabinet in 1983.

The club also won the Eastern Province Football Union’s second division title in 1993.

Four years later they won the Mala Moodley Knockout cup for the first time.

More recently, Pillay said the club had been on the up, winning the Castle League, a Mala Moodley Cup, the Continental Cup, two Northern Areas Football Association premier division titles as well as the Nafa Easter Tournament.

The club’s oldest living member, Norman Samuels, 93, originally from South End, was an active and important member during his career of almost two decades.

An honorary life vice-president of the club, also holding the position of club president from 1961 to 1963, Samuels has achieved many accolades including provincial colours, as well as winning a number of league titles in the 1950s.