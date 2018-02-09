River Mile excitement mounts

There is much anticipation ahead of next week’s 94th River Mile, hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

The River Mile will take place in Sunday’s River next Sunday and local 18-year-old defending champions Ian Venter and Amica de Jager are keen to cross the line first again.

Aged 12, Harrison won the women’s quarter mile in 1948 – the women’s mile only started in 1987 – while Neethling, then 16, won in 1994.

Africa’s oldest open water swim boasts a rich history of swimmers who have won this historic event, including SA Olympic icons Ryk Neethling and Joan Harrison.

Venter (Aquabear) recently won the Nelson Mandela Bay Aquatics (NMBA) 5km and 3km Open Water Championship events and continues to dominate the aQuellé Ocean Racing Series 1km swim.

National lifesaving champion and recent NMBA 10km and 3km champion De Jager (Liquid Lines) is in a class of her own in open water swimming in the Eastern Cape and it will take a major effort to stop her retaining the title.

However, the River Mile is a race like no other and the top swimmers are aware of this.

The event takes place during the peak of the incoming tide, resulting in a very fast race which often favours some of the top pool swimmers.

The event offers a day out for the whole family, with a number of activities on the programme.

The day will kick off with the Wimpy 5km family fun run and there will also be the About IT MTB Triathlon.

Athletes as young as 15 can take part in the short course version (250m swim, 20km ride and 5km run) triathlon or the long course version (500m swim, 42km ride and 10km run). The main event has a minimum age limit of 18.

The popular Kids Across the River races start at 11am for children of 12 years and under who are not taking part in the mile.

The Blu Smooth wetsuit and disabled races are at 12.30pm, followed by the women’s mile at 1.30pm and the men’s race at 2.30pm.

The 94th River Mile is fuelled by Caltex Eastern Cape with about 100 children from disadvantaged communities being afforded the opportunity to take part.

Entry fee into the festival area will be R20 for non-participants.

Online registration for the events recommended to avoid the late entry fee.