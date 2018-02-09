Davids to miss Kings in Belfast

Medical reasons keep coach from Ulster clash

Indisposed Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids will be watching his team on television when they face Ulster in a PRO14 clash in Belfast tonight.

Though Davids did not fly with the team to Ireland on Monday because of undisclosed medical reasons, it had been hoped that he would join them later in the week.

Kings officials confirmed yesterday that Davids would not be at the game, but he was still expected to join up with the side for their remaining tour matches against the Ospreys and Leinster. Davids is known for his passionate pre-match motivational talks to the team, and this will be missed in the Kings dressingroom. Forwards coach Barend Pieterse will be in charge of the Kings at Kingspan Stadium, where temperatures are expected to plummet to below zero tonight. When he named his team for the three-match European tour, Davids felt his squad was closing in on an elusive first win after 13 consecutive defeats. He predicted it would be like fighting in the trenches against an injury-ravaged Ulster side. There has been a coaching upheaval at Ulster, with head coach Jono Gibbes assuming responsibility for all coaching matters after the departure of Les Kiss, director of rugby. In the first round, Ulster had to score a late flurry of tries to edge the Kings in a dramatic match in Kwazakhele.

“We are going to work very hard to get the results on this tour and the players and drivers in the team have sat down and looked at what they want to achieve as a collective and as individuals,” Davids said. “We are going all-out to give our utmost best. It is going to be like fighting in the trenches and I think the boys will put their heads down, they are determined to get a result. “We know we will play against quality opposition, but we have shown in our recent games that there were passages of play where we showed more belief, patience and accuracy. “I’m confident that if we keep fighting, doing the right stuff and working hard, that first win is not far away. “I only want to see action now, and we have to put words into action. “I like to quote the saying of Muhammad Ali, where he says you can talk the talk but you must start to walk the walk,” Davids said. Flyhalf Martin du Toit will have a big role to play for the Kings with his tactical play. Against Ulster, Masixole Banda and Anthonie Volmink will join former Junior Springbok flyer Yaw Penxe in an exciting back three combination. Pieterse has swopped outside centre Harlon Klaasen for Burton Klaasen in another change at the back, while keeping faith in the same pack that played against the Cheetahs. “We have come close a couple of times and we were poor a couple of times this season,” Pieterse said. “Overall though, I feel we have continued to grow as a squad and as a team. We have shown that we do not have to step aside for anyone in this competition. “That first win will come, the important thing for us will be to play for it with determination and not frantic panic.” Tonight’s teams: Southern Kings: (Nos 15 to 9): Masixole Banda, Yaw Penxe, Berton Klaasen, Luzuko Vulindlu, Anthonie Volmink, Martin du Toit, Rowan Gouws. (Nos 1 to 8): Schalk Ferreira, Michael Willemse (capt), Pieter Scholtz, Stephan Greeff, Bobby de Wee, Andisa Ntsila, Martinus Burger, Ruaan Lerm. Replacements: (Nos 16 to 23) Stephan Coetzee, Johan Smith, Dayan van der Westhuizen, Jurie van Vuuren, Eital Bredenkamp, Godlen Masimla, Barend Janse van Rensburg, Harlon Klaasen. Ulster (Nos 15 to 9): Charles Piutau; Craig Gilroy, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle; Johnny McPhillips, John Cooney. (Nos 1 to 8) Andy Warwick, John Andrew, Wiehann Herbst, Alan O’Connor (captain), Kieran Treadwell, Matty Rea, Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney. Replacements (Nos 16-23): Rob Herring, Kyle McCall, Rodney Ah You, Matt Dalton, Chris Henry, Jonny Stewart, Darren Cave, Louis Ludik. Referee: Joy Neville (Ireland) The match will be shown live on SS1 from 9.35pm tonight