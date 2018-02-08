Former Springbok coach Jake White has given ousted Bok coach Allister Coetzee qualified support after Coetzee was sacked last week.

Coetzee’s Springboks won just 11 of 25 tests for a 44% winning ratio, and suffered record losses and unwanted firsts along the way‚

Last year, the Boks lost 57-0 against the All Blacks in Albany – the heaviest defeat in Springbok history – and also lost by a record 38-3 against Ireland in Dublin.

In 2016‚ Coetzee’s Boks lost to Italy in Florence and also recorded just four wins in 12 tests.

Coetzee has claimed he did not receive enough support in terms of time he had with the team and having a coaching staff given to him.

White acknowledged these problems in his regular column for www.alloutrugby.com, but questioned why Coetzee took the job under the circumstances‚ which were presented to him.

“Allister Coetzee should have raised his objections when he got the Springbok job – his claims would have had much more credibility if he’d voiced them at the beginning of his term instead of at the end‚” White wrote.

“Having said that‚ I do believe he got the raw end of the deal. The Bok coach will never be successful when the boardroom plays the guitar and he’s expected to dance‚ and that all started when Allister got the job via a text message without any interview process.