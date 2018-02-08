SA miss every chance to win at Newlands

Markram wins the toss, but puts India in to bat on wicket favouring first innings side

History shook its head in disbelief at Aiden Markram after he won the toss in the third One Day International at Newlands in Cape Town yesterday.

By the end of the match, which India won by 124 runs to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, many more heads were shaking. Never mind Murphy’s law, Zuma’s law was rampant in South Africa’s camp: whenever the opportunity to do the wrong thing came up, they took it.

That is not to lay everything that went wrong for the home side yesterday at the door of a 23-year-old playing his third ODI and his second as captain. Instead, South Africans deserve answers from the dressingroom full of more senior figures, players and coaches alike, who looked down on the unfolding disappointment. Maybe South Africa fielded first because India had won the first two games chasing, or because their wrist spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, might struggle in skiddy evening conditions. The lore of the difficulties of batting under lights at Newlands is known to every cricket-minded 10year-old. So, even though the 1pm start meant the match was scheduled to end only 14 minutes after sunset, why tempt fate? The facts, moreover, backed up the lore. Of the 29 previous day-night ODIs at Newlands, all of which were completed, six had been won by the team who fielded first. Once in the four games in which the captain, who won the toss in a Newlands day-nighter chose to field, his team had gone on to win.

And yet South Africa opted to give India first strike, an invitation they took up with enthusiasm – none more so than Virat Kohli, who was an imperious presence at the crease throughout his unbeaten 160, his second century of the rubber and the driving force behind his team scoring 303/6. Neither of South Africa’s new-ball bowlers was Morne Morkel, who has taken 13 wickets in his four ODIs at Newlands at an average of 10.92, an economy rate of 3.8 and a strike rate of 17.2. South Africa lost Hashim Amla to the seventh ball of their reply and when Duminy went in the 22nd over they were 95/4 and on the skids on their way to a total of 179. They lost 3/16 and then 5/50, and Chahal and Yadav took 8/69 between them. That gives them 21 of the 27 South Africa wickets that have fallen to bowlers in the three matches. They average 9.05 in the series. At 7.48pm, with the sky still bluish and four of South Africa’s wickets still standing, the electronic scoreboard told the crowd of 14 513: “The bars are now closed.” Little wonder heads were shaking: thousands could have used a drink.