Manyonga starts year on high note in Paris

Port Elizabeth-based world champion Luvo Manyonga soared to a world-leading distance of 8.32 metres in the men’s long jump at Wednesday’s indoor athletics meeting in Paris.

It was a first career indoor appearance for Manyonga, an Olympic silver medallist at Rio 2016, as he targets more silverware at next month’s World Indoor Championships in Birmingham.

His effort also smashed the national indoor record of 8.18m, jointly held by Khotso Mokoena and Ruswahl Samaai, by 14 centimetres.

