Luvuyo Bangazi: Sports tourism would give Bay wonderful boost
More than 1 000 eager runners took to the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday for a great day of running festivities.
The annual Bay Ultra Marathon, powered by Amobia, has become an institution in the world of running, not just here in the Bay but for athletes from all over South Africa.
With its signature ultra-distance of 50km, runners battle it out from Pollok Beach through Walmer, Chelsea, Sardinia Bay, Schoenmakerskop and Marine Drive.
Running 50km is nothing to scoff at, as most runners who do take part are attempting to qualify for either the Two Oceans Ultra or the Comrades Marathon.
You might wonder what this has to do with triathlon – it has everything to do with it.
Until sport destination marketing is pursued with an integrated, strategic approach, we will see things in isolation.
Triathletes and in particular Ironman athletes will swim (3.8km) in the ocean, cycle on road (180km) and run a marathon (42.2km).
There is a saying that all triathletes are runners and cyclists, but unfortunately not all are swimmers.
In Cape Town, there are the Cape Town Cycle Tour (R500-million) and the Two Oceans (R266-million), both attracting far more than 60 000 participants (not spectators).
The two events share a huge part of their road routes.
Cape Town benefits not only from the cash injection from the hospitality trade, but the city’s film and arts industries are flourishing, creating new jobs.
Fair enough, a huge proportion of these opportunities might be seasonal.
Just a week or so ago, we read that Nelson Mandela Bay did not do very well in terms of tourism in December.
I think we all sensed it – the Bay’s streets were not as busy as usual.
Accommodation, even at that late stage, was still available at most top beachfront hotels.
My brother-in-law decided to visit just after Christmas with no prior bookings, and found prime hotel accommodation overlooking the dreaded fireworks on December 31. What Nelson Mandela Bay can do is go after sports tourism in a big way. Between swimming, cycling, running and the various ball sports, we would have enough trade to keep our establishments busy all year long.
We have the infrastructure and the natural conditions to do it.
Already many events, like the Bay Ultra, Herald Cycle Tour and the Ironman African Championship, share facilities and routes.
These routes and facilities, given a little nip and tuck, will offer themselves as great training and racing locations.
Just the other day, a post came through on my timeline offering Tri Tour packages to the Bay.
The offer is directed largely at athletes from inland provinces aiming to compete at the Ironman South Africa event in April.
Clearly the private sector has woken up to the opportunity.
With structured product development and aggressive marketing, the Bay could rival Mallorca in Spain.
The opportunities lie with northern hemisphere athletes who have a tough time preparing for the season-opening triathlon and Olympic seasons.
Those dollar-carrying athletes can easily camp in our city for weeks, given the strength of their currency.
Sports camp tourism is the untapped market which I believe the Bay is perfectly poised to exploit.