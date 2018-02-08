Luvuyo Bangazi: Sports tourism would give Bay wonderful boost

More than 1 000 eager runners took to the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday for a great day of running festivities.

The annual Bay Ultra Marathon, powered by Amobia, has become an institution in the world of running, not just here in the Bay but for athletes from all over South Africa.

With its signature ultra-distance of 50km, runners battle it out from Pollok Beach through Walmer, Chelsea, Sardinia Bay, Schoenmakerskop and Marine Drive.

Running 50km is nothing to scoff at, as most runners who do take part are attempting to qualify for either the Two Oceans Ultra or the Comrades Marathon.

You might wonder what this has to do with triathlon – it has everything to do with it.

Until sport destination marketing is pursued with an integrated, strategic approach, we will see things in isolation.

Triathletes and in particular Ironman athletes will swim (3.8km) in the ocean, cycle on road (180km) and run a marathon (42.2km).

There is a saying that all triathletes are runners and cyclists, but unfortunately not all are swimmers.

In Cape Town, there are the Cape Town Cycle Tour (R500-million) and the Two Oceans (R266-million), both attracting far more than 60 000 participants (not spectators).

The two events share a huge part of their road routes.

Cape Town benefits not only from the cash injection from the hospitality trade, but the city’s film and arts industries are flourishing, creating new jobs.

Fair enough, a huge proportion of these opportunities might be seasonal.

Just a week or so ago, we read that Nelson Mandela Bay did not do very well in terms of tourism in December.