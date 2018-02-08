Joy Neville to referee Kings game
Top-rated Irish woman referee Joy Neville has been appointed to blow the Southern Kings v Ulster PRO14 match at Belfast’s Kingspan Stadium tomorrow.
It is not the first time Neville, 34, who took charge of last year’s women’s World Cup final between New Zealand and England, has been involved in a Kings match.
She made her PRO14 debut as assistant referee when the Kings played Connacht in Galway last year.
Neville made 70 appearances for the Ireland women’s national rugby union team and this playing experience has helped her develop an empathy with players when officiating.
In 2016, she was an assistant referee for a Bath v Bristol European Rugby Challenge Cup game – the very first woman to officiate in a professional men’s European rugby match.
In October last year, Neville was one of seven referees offered professional contracts by the Irish Rugby Football Union.
When Neville refereed a Rugby Europe Conference match between Norway and Denmark, she became the second woman, after Alhambra Nievas, to referee a men’s international.
Last year, Neville became the first woman referee of a European professional club fixture.
In November, she was named referee of the year at the World Rugby Awards in Monte Carlo.