Joy Neville to referee Kings game

Top-rated Irish woman referee Joy Neville has been appointed to blow the Southern Kings v Ulster PRO14 match at Belfast’s Kingspan Stadium tomorrow.

It is not the first time Neville, 34, who took charge of last year’s women’s World Cup final between New Zealand and England, has been involved in a Kings match.

She made her PRO14 debut as assistant referee when the Kings played Connacht in Galway last year.

Neville made 70 appearances for the Ireland women’s national rugby union team and this playing experience has helped her develop an empathy with players when officiating.