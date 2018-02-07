Kagiso Rabada has news for South Africans: “Failure is going to happen.” And there is more: “It’s going to happen again.” He probably did not mean all India needed to do to win the third One Day International at Newlands today was turn up for the toss. But you could see where Rabada was coming from.

India have won the first two games in the series increasingly convincingly‚ following a six-wicket drubbing at Kingsmead on Thursday with a ninewicket thrashing in Centurion on Sunday.

If anyone thought Virat Kohli’s team would be dispirited after losing the test series‚ think again.

In fact‚ India have been playing the demonstrably better cricket from the third test at the Wanderers last month‚ when they overcame extreme conditions to win by 63 runs.

It is as if someone flicked a switch: India on‚ South Africa off.

The home side have suffered a slew of injuries. Today’s game should be the last of the three AB de Villiers is due to miss because of a finger problem.

Another dodgy digit took Faf du Plessis out of the mix after the Kingsmead match‚ and for the rest of India’s tour.

Quinton de Kock has been removed from the equation for up to four weeks with a wrist issue.

For all of them to be excised from one team in the space of 10 days verges on cruel. But Rabada was not ready to jump off a ledge. “Sometimes when you do badly it seems like there’s a lot more going wrong than what really is happening‚” he said.

“We need to go back‚ see where we’re going wrong‚ calm down and get down to business on the field.”