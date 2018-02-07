Search for young talent at school cricket festival

In a bid to unearth the next cricketing generation, youngsters from six township schools will have the opportunity to fine-tune their skills at the Zimayi Njokweni Cricket Festival in April.

The festival will see pupils from primary schools in Zwide and KwaMagxaki being taught the basics of the game as they look to follow in the footsteps of established cricketers.

A series of coaches will be brought in from Eastern Province cricket as well as the regional performance centres to put the youngsters through their paces.

Starting at 8am on April 27, the one-day festival will be held at the Dan Qeqe Stadium in Zwide, EP U11 and U13 head coach Andrew “Choppa” Mazina said yesterday.

The festival is Mazina’s brainchild and is held to honour the life of Njokweni, who was a stalwart in the game in the province and, in particular, in the townships.

Mazina said it was also to highlight the contribution Njokweni had made to the sport during his career.

“Sir Njoks and I played cricket together for United Brothers,” he said.

“He was very passionate about the game, but more so about the development of young talent from the townships because he felt that was where the future of cricket lay, with the younger generation.

“Zimayi introduced me to coaching, after we had previously played together at United Brothers.