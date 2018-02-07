Search for young talent at school cricket festival
In a bid to unearth the next cricketing generation, youngsters from six township schools will have the opportunity to fine-tune their skills at the Zimayi Njokweni Cricket Festival in April.
The festival will see pupils from primary schools in Zwide and KwaMagxaki being taught the basics of the game as they look to follow in the footsteps of established cricketers.
A series of coaches will be brought in from Eastern Province cricket as well as the regional performance centres to put the youngsters through their paces.
Starting at 8am on April 27, the one-day festival will be held at the Dan Qeqe Stadium in Zwide, EP U11 and U13 head coach Andrew “Choppa” Mazina said yesterday.
The festival is Mazina’s brainchild and is held to honour the life of Njokweni, who was a stalwart in the game in the province and, in particular, in the townships.
Mazina said it was also to highlight the contribution Njokweni had made to the sport during his career.
“Sir Njoks and I played cricket together for United Brothers,” he said.
“He was very passionate about the game, but more so about the development of young talent from the townships because he felt that was where the future of cricket lay, with the younger generation.
“Zimayi introduced me to coaching, after we had previously played together at United Brothers.
“I did not really like it at first, but as time went on, and my interest grew, I started to enjoy it more.”
Having been diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2002, Njokweni lost his battle with the disease in February 2014.
Known for his role in the development of young cricketers in the townships, Njokweni continued to coach, despite his deteriorating health.
He was credited with the discovery of the likes of former Proteas fast bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe, Bob Homani, and the Dipha brothers, Mandilake and Lazola, among others.
Mazina said the festival would also feature two T20 matches open to all cricket players.
“We are inviting cricketers from across the city to come and join us in remembering Njokweni’s life and the contribution he made to the game during his career as both a player and coach,” Mazina said.
“The unifying power of sport is something I hope will entice more young players to come into the fold, and in so doing, enhance the pool of players available for selection at both provincial and national level.”
The event was not played last year due to the unavailability of a venue, but Mazina is hoping to turn the festival into an annual event.
He also spoke about the possibility of establishing the Zimayi Njokweni Foundation.