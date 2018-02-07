Manyonga ready to start year on a high

Port Elizabeth-based long jump superstar Luvo Manyonga will be looking to start the year on a high note at the Paris Indoor Meeting at the Accor Hotel Arena tonight.

The 27-year-old arrived in France on Sunday for a whistle-stop tour and will compete in a two-legged series before returning to the country on Monday.

World champion Manyonga will be chasing a gold medal as he makes his indoor debut tonight. This will be the first major event of the year for Manyonga, who is looking to smash the South African record of 8.18m.

“I am really excited about this event as it will be my first ever indoor event and I am eager to see how things pan out,” a confident Manyonga said.

“I have had a really tough training session in the build-up to this event and I cannot wait to show my current form. My fitness is at its best and I just want to unleash everything I have in store for this year.”

The two events in France form part of his preparations for the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham in March.

After conquering all-comers on the outdoor circuit, Manyonga is now looking to become an all-round champion by clinching the world indoor title as well.