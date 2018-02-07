Madibaz coach calls for focus

Team needs to bounce back, Maidza says

Improved control of their set pieces and better game management are vital if the Madibaz want to bounce back from their narrow Varsity Cup defeat against the Ikey Tigers. That is the view of disappointed Madibaz coach David Maidza, who is looking for his team to step up when they play the Central University of Technology in Bloemfontein on Monday.

Madibaz were leading 17-11 early in the second half, before they fell away to eventually go down 27-17 to the Tigers.

It was the Madibaz’s first home game in almost two years after an upgrade to their stadium.

“We did not control the game at all and we played straight into their hands,” Maidza said.

“The Madibaz cannot allow so many breakdown opportunities to go the way of their opponents.

“Ikeys also put us under pressure at the scrums and we crumbled.

“We knew we would be up against it after we lost our tighthead prop Dylan Barendse, but we cannot use that as an excuse.

“The team did not control our set pieces and that is the bottom line.

“We can also look at a lot of things like scrums, lineouts and breakdowns.

“On top of that, we were not playing in the right areas. We could have won the match, if we had taken our penalty points and gone for poles.

“So there are a couple of factors like not playing in the right zones early on.

“At this level, you have to handle and manage the game better than we did.”

Maidza said he had called the power play because time was running out for his team.

However, despite being two men down, the Ikeys scored a seven pointer via Pieter Schoonraad to nullify any advantage the Madibaz enjoyed.