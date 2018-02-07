Davids in talks with Rademan

Kings’ future tackled at long overdue meeting

Talks between the EP Rugby Union and the Southern Kings about the road ahead were described as long overdue by Kings head coach Deon Davids. EP Rugby president Andre Rademan summoned Davids and chief operating officer Charl Crous to a meeting about the team’s future.

The talks came after the EPRU ditched the Kings logo in favour of the old elephant logo for their junior and Currie Cup teams.

“It was an information session and we must look at the processes going forward,” Davids said.

“I think it was a long overdue meeting where we could pick one another’s brains in terms of general aspects. It was a good start.

“If we want to move forward we have to make it a collective effort, but to get there we have to be led by SA Rugby in terms of what the next steps will be.

“We are happy to see there is some movement, but we can’t get ahead of ourselves in terms of where we are and where we need to go. I’m looking forward to the next discussion.”

With talks also under way between the EPRU and billionaire Stade Francais owner Hans-Peter Wild about a potential Kings buy-in, there is speculation that the PRO14 team could also be renamed.

Wild visited Port Elizabeth last month, where he met Rademan and watched the Kings v Cheetahs PRO14 clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. During the whistle-stop visit to the Bay, Wild also visited Nelson Mandela University’s high performance centre.

Following the meeting, Davids said that if rugby in the Eastern Cape wanted to move forward it would have to be a collective effort.