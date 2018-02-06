Moloi wants more mature approach from Chilli Boys

Chippa United players need to be more composed and mature after their thrilling Absa Premiership 3-3 draw with Platinum Stars at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday, coach Teboho Moloi said.

Although loaded with excitement, it was the Chilli Boys’ fifth consecutive draw in as many matches.

The return of goal-scoring maestro Mark Mayambela came at the right time as he banged in two goals.

“It is a bit of a letdown that we drew, but I am at least delighted that we were able to go for goals in the match,” Moloi said.

“I had been working a lot on defence when I got here and it was nice that we could attack well for a change.

“It seemed as though the players had forgotten how to defend, which is why they could not maintain a lead.

“I really believe that we should not have conceded the last two goals, we could have done better in defence.

“It was just a matter of us switching off from defensive duties that cost in the end.

“I am really happy that our offensive play was able to yield positive results, but we need to strike a balance with our defence and offence.

“The players just need a little bit more maturity to excel, which is the reason I have been talking about an African football mentality. I want them to show some maturity.

“They [Stars] managed to fight back each time we scored a goal, which should not have happened.