Ikey Tigers snatch win from Madibaz

Home crowd support not quite enough to put NMU side ahead on the scoreboard

Ikey Tigers bared their claws when they edged the Madibaz 27-17 in an enthralling Varsity Cup clash at the Madibaz Stadium in Port Elizabeth last night. After losing their first game against Wits in Cape Town last week, the Tigers bounced back with a valuable win on the road.

The outcome was in the balance right up to the end, and both teams attacked relentlessly until the final moments. It was only after burly Ikeys No 8 Nyasha Tarusenga crashed over the line with four minutes left that the visitors could start contemplating victory. The Madibaz made a flying start to the second half, with a scintillating seven-point try when Siphumelele Msutwana rounded off a move that started in his own half. That gave the Madibaz a 17-11 lead and the Ikeys called for their power play immediately, nominating Madibaz centres Riaan Esterhuizen and Msutwana to leave the field. However, the Ikeys were unable to make their numerical advantage count while the Madibaz players were off the field for three minutes.

The boot was on the other foot just minutes later when the Madibaz called their power play. Despite being two men down, the Ikeys mauled their way over the Madibaz line to score a seven-pointer of their own via Pieter Schoonraad in the 55th minute. In the first half, the Madibaz won an early penalty and showed their positive mindset by setting up an attacking lineout on a hot afternoon. In the opening minutes, the Madibaz made the running and when they won a second penalty after six minutes they opted for a shot at the posts. Cool-headed Madibaz flyhalf Simon Bolze made no mistake with his kick to give his team an early 3-0 lead and reward for their enterprising start. But the Ikeys hit back with a try after eight minutes, when they mauled their way powerfully over the Madibaz line to allow hooker Cuan Hablutzel to dot down. Loose forward Bakkies Brown then put the Madibaz back on the front foot with a marauding run – it took desperate defence to bring him down. Ikeys were down to 14 men when Khanyo Ngcukana was yellow-carded by referee Cwengile Jadezweni after the home team continued to stretch the visitors’ defence. UCT stretched their lead to 8-3 when fullback Karl Martin landed a long-range penalty from the halfway line. The big home crowd were on their feet in the 35th minute when Bolze sliced through the Ikeys defence for a try under the posts. Bolze converted his own try to give the Madibaz a narrow 10-8 lead after 36 minutes. Ikeys regained the lead on the stroke of half time when Martin succeeded with his second penalty to give his men a slender 11-10 lead at the break. Despite being buoyed by their exuberant fans, the Madibaz were unable to subdue a spirited Ikeys side. Scorers: Madibaz 17: Tries: Simon Bolze, Siphumelele Msutwana (seven-point try). Conversion: Bolze. Penalty: Bolze. Ikeys 27: Tries: Cuan Hablutzel, Pieter Schoonraad (seven-point try), Nyasha Tarusenga. Conversion: Lohan Lubbe (1) Karl Martin (1). Penalties: Karl Martin (2).