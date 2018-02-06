Darkness challenge for Midnight Express riders
Setting off under the darkness of the Eastern Cape skies was no deterrent as riders Grant Daly and Yolande de Villiers claimed top honours at the Midnight Express Mountain Bike race.
Getting under way at midnight on Friday, the 129km race saw more than 160 riders descend on the Steytlerville Showgrounds for the trip to Patensie.
The race took participants along a scenic route passing through Bucklands Farm, Grootrivier District Road and Grootrivier Poort before heading towards the finish in Patensie.
Riding in the solo category, Daly was unfazed by the early start as he battled hard in the latter part of the race to cross the finish line in a time of five hours, 34 minutes and 32 seconds, almost eight minutes ahead of Steven Shirley in 5.41:33.
Third-placed Morne Knoetze was timed at 6.07:33.
Port Elizabeth-based Daly said the race was different in that your mindset had to change for the race starting at midnight.
He commended race organisers for the course layout, saying it was quite fast initially, which forced him to take things easy at the beginning.
On the women’s side, De Villiers took gold in a time of 5.41:35, while also claiming the third overall spot after a closely contested climb up Grootrivier Poort with the leading men.
Melissa Swanepoel was second in 7.46:38 and Janine Linder third in 8:49:02.
Oudtshoorn-based De Villiers echoed Daly’s sentiments about the course layout.
“It was different starting at midnight.
“The first part of the course was relatively easy, but once we hit the poort, there was a technical descent before the long climb to the tower, so it wasn’t easy, but definitely a different experience,” she said.
The team section was divided into men’s, women’s and mixed teams divisions.
Men’s team Early Mornings, consisting of Bradley Jones and Steven Venter, finished in 6:28:04.
In the mixed team section, Mark Ackerman and Pauline Tunstead, of Team KIDS, finished in 6:39:56 while the women’s Jesslau team of Laura de Lange and Jessica Harris finished in 10:29:17.