Darkness challenge for Midnight Express riders

Setting off under the darkness of the Eastern Cape skies was no deterrent as riders Grant Daly and Yolande de Villiers claimed top honours at the Midnight Express Mountain Bike race.

Getting under way at midnight on Friday, the 129km race saw more than 160 riders descend on the Steytlerville Showgrounds for the trip to Patensie.

The race took participants along a scenic route passing through Bucklands Farm, Grootrivier District Road and Grootrivier Poort before heading towards the finish in Patensie.

Riding in the solo category, Daly was unfazed by the early start as he battled hard in the latter part of the race to cross the finish line in a time of five hours, 34 minutes and 32 seconds, almost eight minutes ahead of Steven Shirley in 5.41:33.

Third-placed Morne Knoetze was timed at 6.07:33.

Port Elizabeth-based Daly said the race was different in that your mindset had to change for the race starting at midnight.

He commended race organisers for the course layout, saying it was quite fast initially, which forced him to take things easy at the beginning.

On the women’s side, De Villiers took gold in a time of 5.41:35, while also claiming the third overall spot after a closely contested climb up Grootrivier Poort with the leading men.

Melissa Swanepoel was second in 7.46:38 and Janine Linder third in 8:49:02.