Coaching clinic for Bay pupils

Yonela Mofu 0 Comment
SPAR Madibaz captain Nandipha Jack passes on her netball knowledge to girls at a coaching clinic at the Zwide Stadium

Hope for Kids, in partnership with the SPAR Madibaz netball team, treated eight Nelson Mandela Bay primary schools to a coaching clinic at the Zwide Stadium on Saturday.

The clinic, arranged by veteran netball player Linda Odolo, was part of a monthly initiative to revive and develop netball in township primary schools and communities.

Star Madibaz netball players taught the children eye and hand coordination skills as well as shooting for goal.

Madibaz captain Nandipha Jack said: “It is always nice to be part of development, because it brings about continuity in netball.

“The coaching clinic was a great success, as the children showed an eagerness to learn.

“Our main aim is to see the sport grow and to see children excelling in the sport.

“We hope this can grow even further and reach many more children.”

