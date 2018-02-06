Bay three off to world champs
Jiu-Jitsu fighters bag medals at SA event
Three Nelson Mandela Bay Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fighters have earned the right to compete at the Abu Dhabi World Professional championships later this year.
Natalie Boshoff, along with mother and son pair, Johanna and Herman Fourie, put up medal-winning performances at a South African qualifying event held in Johannesburg at the weekend.
Boshoff bagged a gold medal when she beat her second opponent via submission in the women’s U62kg division.
Competing in their first event of this nature, Johanna Fourie picked up a bronze in the U55kg women’s division, while Herman collected silver in the boys’ U60kg division.
Arriving home on Sunday evening, Boshoff, who beat a Japanese competitor on her way to the gold medal, said she was proud to have represented the city, as well as her gym, Evolution MMA, and achieve the top step on the podium.
Speaking about her second fight, where she made her opponent submit using a manoeuvre called a rear, naked choke, Boshoff said: “I didn’t realise she was an international fighter until after the fight, but I was also lucky to have made her submit and not just let the time run down. So I was quite chuffed about the win.
“I’ve been doing it for about 2½ years now. I previously did kick-boxing, and since I started, I haven’t been able to stop.”
She said without the encouragement and support from instructor Andrew Garai the result would not have been possible.
“Andrew is a great coach, he knows what he is doing and without him, none of this would have been possible.” A black belt Jiu-Jitsu instructor with vast experience in martial arts who has trained and competed internationally, Garai said two qualifying events took place in South Africa, one in Cape Town late last year before the Johannesburg event at the weekend.
Garai said it was rewarding to see that the hard work they had been putting in was starting to reap rewards.
“They have taken to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu really well.
“They fell in love with it straight away, training three times a week for the last two years that they have been with us,” he said.
He said in preparation for the competition, normal training would contain three sessions a week, with an additional five sessions added to their programme.
The World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championships take place at the Mubadala Arena, Zayed Sports Centre, Abu Dhabi from April 16 to 29.