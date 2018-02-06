Bay three off to world champs

Jiu-Jitsu fighters bag medals at SA event

Three Nelson Mandela Bay Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fighters have earned the right to compete at the Abu Dhabi World Professional championships later this year.

Natalie Boshoff, along with mother and son pair, Johanna and Herman Fourie, put up medal-winning performances at a South African qualifying event held in Johannesburg at the weekend.

Boshoff bagged a gold medal when she beat her second opponent via submission in the women’s U62kg division.

Competing in their first event of this nature, Johanna Fourie picked up a bronze in the U55kg women’s division, while Herman collected silver in the boys’ U60kg division.

Arriving home on Sunday evening, Boshoff, who beat a Japanese competitor on her way to the gold medal, said she was proud to have represented the city, as well as her gym, Evolution MMA, and achieve the top step on the podium.

Speaking about her second fight, where she made her opponent submit using a manoeuvre called a rear, naked choke, Boshoff said: “I didn’t realise she was an international fighter until after the fight, but I was also lucky to have made her submit and not just let the time run down. So I was quite chuffed about the win.