Warriors glad to be back on glory trail

Warriors interim coach Rivash Gobind believes there is much more to come from his squad after they clinched the franchise’s first piece of silverware for eight years on Saturday.

Through no fault of their own, the Warriors were forced to share the Momentum One-Day Cup trophy with the Dolphins when rain had the final say after two days of trying for a result.

The title decider was pushed into a reserve day because of rain with the Dolphins on 154 for six and the Warriors in firm control on Friday.

Unfortunately, the reserve day and a brand new start to the tie was washed out completely on Saturday.

“I’m extremely proud of the guys. We were close last year. It’s a shared trophy. We are a bit unlucky not to win it outright because we were well ahead at that stage of the game on Friday,” Gobind said yesterday.

“But we are very happy, we’ll take it and we’ll celebrate. It’s reward for all the hard work people at the Warriors have put in over the last few years.

“Hopefully this is not the end of everything. Hopefully we can build on this. There is a lot of potential in the system.

“There are a lot of good, young guys and a lot of guys starting to come into their own,” he said.

The Warriors rode to trophy success on the back of a late surge in the competition. They won only one of their first four games but managed to scrape together another three victories under pressure to claim a berth in the semifinals against their recent nemesis and defending champions, the Titans.

But they cracked that nut to claim their third final slot in the four most recent white-ball competitions.