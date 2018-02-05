Proteas left red-faced after nine-wicket defeat in second One Day International

Stand-in captain Aiden Markram was subjected to a baptism of fire as South Africa were handed an embarrassing nine-wicket defeat by India in the second One Day International at SuperSport Park in Centurion yesterday.

As expected‚ India did not have any problems chasing the pathetic target of 119 set by the South Africans. The hosts batted downright awfully after Markram lost the toss and was asked to take strike by Virat Kohli. India crossed the line after 20.3 overs‚ their inspirational captain Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan standing tall and unbeaten on respective scores of 56 from 50 deliveries and 51 off 56 balls and having put up a partnership of 93 (100 balls). Before India could wrap up the victory, the umpires bizarrely ordered the players to lunch with the tourists needing only two runs to win. They eventually finished just after 2.30pm with 177 balls to spare in the Indian innings. The Proteas were bowled out for 118 in 32.2 overs which is their lowest ODI total in South Africa on a day they performed poorly with the bat and none of their batsmen scored more than 25 runs.

This heavy defeat also handed 23-year-old Markram‚ who become the 10th youngest captain to lead an ODI side eclipsing Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar by just three days‚ a shock introduction as a leader at this level. One of the strange decisions by Markram was when he only used spinners Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi after the 11th over on the slow pitch and together they only bowled a combined 8.3 overs as he persisted with the quicks. To show how poor South Africa were in front of a packed SuperSport Park‚ they lost their last six wickets for just 19 runs as they struggled to cope with the devastating Indian wrist spin of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kudeep Yahav. Chahal‚ who ended with figures of 5/22‚ and Yahav (3/20) took advantage of a pitch that provided a slow turner to mesmerise their hosts. Fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah took one wicket each as the Proteas struggled in the absence of inspirational senior batsman AB de Villiers and captain Faf du Plessis. The two missed the action through injuries. The result means India have taken a 2-0 lead and another victory at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday will see them avoid defeat in this six-match series, with three more encounters to come in Johannesburg‚ Port Elizabeth and back at Centurion. India’s chase started with some controversy when TV umpire Ian Gould overruled his colleague on the field, Adrian Holdstock. Holdstock gave out Rohit Sharma for caught behind even though there was no conclusive evidence from Ultra-Edge that the Indian opener’s bat connected with the pad. However‚ there was no question a few overs later when Kagiso Rabada finally removed Sharma, having scored only 15 runs when he was caught by Morne Morkel at short fine leg. Chahal was responsible for the wickets of Quinton de Kock‚ JP Duminy‚ Khaya Zondo‚ Chris Morris and Morne Morkel, while Yadav removed Markram‚ David Miller and Rabada. Kumar and Bumrah claimed the scalps of Hashim Amla and Imran Tahir respectively.