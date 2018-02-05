PE side thump Despatch in fine display
PE Harlequins continued their fine form by thumping Despatch 39-26 in the Eastern Cape Super 12 club rugby competition at the Adcock Stadium in Kostern on Saturday.
Harlequins won their second consecutive match with ease and were the better on the day.
The team were determined to get a more convincing win in their own back-yard after edging East London Police 20-17 in the first game of the competition.
They kicked matters off with two tries from winger Jarrod Bell that left Despatch deflated.
Fitness was an advantage for the home side and they were more confident with running the ball.
Bell was useful once again, displaying fancy footwork that sent the Despatch defenders the wrong way, leaving a huge gap for him to score an easy try.
Despatch fought back with everything they had and were eventually rewarded with a try on the brink of half time, where Harlequins led 15-5.
Despatch were not about to take the bullying lying down and came out more structured in the second half. They had more solid scrums, which was effective in tiring out the Harlequin front row of forwards.
They came back with two beautiful tries from Ronald Malherbe. They scored another try and looked to be taking Harlequins out of the game.
But a momentary lack of concentration saw them let in another couple of tries and the home team defended their honour with an impressive win.
Meanwhile, in the “Hok” at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium, Gardens managed to redeem themselves with a crushing 53-12 victory over newcomers Ntlaza, grabbing a bonus point that has put them back in the running for top in their group.
The results were: Stars of Hope 26 Breakers 17 PE Harlequins 39 Despatch 26 Kruisfontein 34 EL Police 24 Park 41 Buffaloes 15 Gardens 53 Ntlaza 12