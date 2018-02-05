PE side thump Despatch in fine display

PE Harlequins continued their fine form by thumping Despatch 39-26 in the Eastern Cape Super 12 club rugby competition at the Adcock Stadium in Kostern on Saturday.

Harlequins won their second consecutive match with ease and were the better on the day.

The team were determined to get a more convincing win in their own back-yard after edging East London Police 20-17 in the first game of the competition.

They kicked matters off with two tries from winger Jarrod Bell that left Despatch deflated.

Fitness was an advantage for the home side and they were more confident with running the ball.

Bell was useful once again, displaying fancy footwork that sent the Despatch defenders the wrong way, leaving a huge gap for him to score an easy try.

Despatch fought back with everything they had and were eventually rewarded with a try on the brink of half time, where Harlequins led 15-5.

Despatch were not about to take the bullying lying down and came out more structured in the second half. They had more solid scrums, which was effective in tiring out the Harlequin front row of forwards.