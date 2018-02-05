Mfunzi wins in training mode

Several top Eastern Province Athletics roadrunners, including Melikhaya Frans, Bulelani Niwa, Luyanda Tshangana and Ntombesinthu Mfunzi, entered Saturday’s 50km Bay Ultra as a training run, with plans to stop at the 40km mark.

However, at the 37km mark Mfunzi passed the leading woman athlete and instead of stopping as planned cruised to an easy win in the women’s category to pocket the R5 000 first prize. “The second half was flat and easy, and my finishing time [3:55:36] was five minutes faster than my target [for the 40km training run],” Mfunzi said. “My body did not take any strain and winning the race was a welcome bonus.” Runners from out-of-town clubs won the men’s ultra and the 21km race – organised by Body Concept Road Warriors – which started and ended at Pollok Beach.

Ben Matiso, of Itheko Athletics Club, won the men’s ultra in 2:57:32, and Nedbank athletes Melikhaya Kepe, George Ntshiliza, Sandile Ngunuza and Anile Maliza filled the next four places. Lithando Hejana, of Real Gijimas, was the overall winner of the 21km event, finishing in 1:07:26, with local athletes Zolani Mabhongo and Zolani Ngqaqa filling the minor places. Ndileka Mvakwendlu, who finished as runner-up to Mfunzi in the Cassies 15km last week, and the Galaxy Grill 10km the previous week, won the women’s 21km category from Selina Ummel and Luthando Nxanisa. Her winning time was 1:25:36. Both the 50km ultra and the 21km races attracted bigger fields than last year. “This year we were thrilled to announce Amobia Communications as our new sponsor, and it seems to have brought a new energy to the event,” Jackie Hutton, from the organising club, said. “There was a 20% increase in the field for the ultra and almost 10% for the 21km.” Club chairman Mark Huppelschoten said the club would focus on growing the event into one of the must-do races on the national calendar. Total prize money for both races was almost R50 000. Results: 50km Ultra Men: Ben Matiso (Itheko) 2:57:32, Melikhaya Kepe (Nedbank) 3:01:34, George Ntshiliza (Nedbank) 3:09:42 Women: Ntombesinthu Mfunzi (Nedbank) 3:55:36, Davera Magson (Nedbank) 4:01:09, Chloe Smith (Up and Running) 4:38:01 21km Senior men: Luthando Hejana (Real Gijimas) 1:07:26, Zolani Mabhongo (Ikhamva) 1:08:07, Zolani Ngqaqa (Tinarha) 1:09:54 Senior women: Ndileka Mvakwendlu (Tinarha) 1:25:35: Selina Ummel (Temp) 1:26:50, Luthando Nxanisa (Ikhamva) 1:31:40 Junior men: 1:25:06 Anele Voorman (Nedbank) Parkrun results: Sardinia Bay: Men – Matthys Wessels 21:36 Women – Adri Wessels 22:57 Jeffreys Bay: Men – Ruan Du Toit 20:27 Women – Annabelle Hift 26:16