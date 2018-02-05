Chippa deprived of victory by late Stars goal

Chippa United were hoping to crack their run of four consecutive draws but it was not to be as they played to an exciting 3-3 draw with Platinum Stars in their Absa Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium yesterday.

Chippa coach Teboho Moloi had said the match would be an emotional occasion because of his coming up against his former mentor, Roger de Sa. Well, there was much emotion on show as it rained goals at both ends but Moloi had to settle for his team’s fifth draw in a row. There was plenty of action as the teams scored a record of six goals, which has not happened this season. A brace from Mark Mayambela and a goal from Andile Mbenyane for the Chilli Boys and two from Riyaad Norodien and one by Gerald Phiri for Dikwena kept spectators on the edge of their seats. Stars, who are rooted to the bottom of the table, will be happy to leave Port Elizabeth with a point as they continue their quest to stave off relegation. By contrast, the point Chippa earned keeps them in the top eight but Moloi will feel that two extra points were left on the pitch.

The game got off to a rather slow start. The home side had beautiful touches in the middle of the park but were not making any early threats up front. Veteran striker Mayambela’s experience came to good use when he headed in a beautiful goal that put the Chilli Boys ahead, with renewed confidence. Miscommunication between Mxolisi Machuphu and Mayambela saw them lose out on a chance for a second goal. Mayambela had a chance to make it 2-0 again but could not hold on to the ball in the penalty area. He was keeping the Platinum Stars defenders extremely busy up front with his shots on target. Norodien put his side back into the game towards the end of the half with a brilliant shot at point-blank range. The Chilli Boys smelt blood in the second half and pushed hard to get a second goal. Kurt Lentjies was knocking hard but his efforts did not amount to anything. He was eventually substituted for Buyani Sali, who brought about good interplay with Mayambela. The Chilli Boys had an opportunity to score early in the second half but Paseka Mako’s shot flew right over the goal. Machuphu’s shot went straight to keeper Mbongeni Nzimela’s safe hands. Mayambela, who was in red-hot form, put the Chilli Boys back in front with a well-timed kick. Daniel Akpeyi came to the rescue for Chippa United when he saved a thunderous free kick from Norodien. Chippa were punished for failing to clear the ball in the penalty area and Norodien fired in a shot that left Akpeyi dazzled. Mbenyane then scored another for the Chilli Boys. Just when the home side thought they had won the match, Phiri – who came on as substitute – slotted a free kick to steal a share of the points.