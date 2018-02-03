Rugby experts fear for World Cup after sacking of coach
Concerns have surfaced around preparation of the Springboks ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup after coach Allister Coetzee was officially sacked from the position yesterday.
This comes after Coetzee’s 22-month stint with the Boks, during which time the coach’s side won just 11 out of 25 tests, which represents a 44% win rate. The Springboks’ international rankings have also dropped to sixth position.
While announcements around the appointment of a new coach and management structure are expected from South African Rugby before the end of the month, SA Rugby said coaching would be handled by its rugby department.
“The rugby department will manage the responsibilities of the Springbok coach until the national team’s coaching and management group for 2018 is confirmed later this month‚” it said.
It is believed that director of rugby Rassie Erasmus will take up the position as head of a coaching group‚ which includes SA Rugby employees such as defence coach specialist Jacques Nienaber.
Former Springbok team manager Zola Yeye yesterday raised concerns over consistency in the coaching and the overall preparation the Boks would receive ahead of the World Cup in the wake of Coetzee’s departure.
“Coaches are appointed and ultimately work towards a World Cup. This is a bizarre situation as it means there is no continuity for the team going into the World Cup,” he said.
“The change of coach at this stage may impact on preparation ahead of the event, especially as far as continuity goes, and it will impact on the morale of the team.”
Yeye, who expressed confidence in Erasmus, said he was sad to see Coetzee go. “It is very sad to see him go, especially at a time when there is so much opportunity,” Yeye said.
Meanwhile, Nelson Mandela Bay rugby clubs, from where Coetzee climbed his way through the ranks, yesterday expressed disappointment at his departure and condemned his sacking.
Rugby development organisation Grassroots president and Eastern Cape convener of rugby for transformation coalition Qondakele Sompondo said he was taken aback by the announcement.
“We were hoping SA Rugby would have handled this matter differently. They should have handled it with respect and with the dignity Allister Coetzee deserves.
“They were just borderline disrespectful on the matter. Coetzee should have been given an opportunity to finish his contract, ” Sompondo said.
He said it was known that Coetzee was “taking baby steps” in building the team.
“They should have given him a chance to go to the World Cup as he has always been building towards it.”
Former Springbok and Port Elizabeth Metro Sub-Union Sport Council chairman Freddie Makoki expressed unhappiness over the sacking.
“I am certainly not happy about this decision. Allister Coetzee should have been given the assistance he needed as a coach.”
PE Harlequins Legends president Bernard Peterson said: “We are very disappointed with the decision they have taken. He was not given a fair chance to prove himself as a coach. They should have allowed him to finish building the team he had started.
“We know that he did not have favourable results at the beginning of his tenure, but there was a lot of improvement in the second year. SA Rugby need to explain the logic behind the decision.”
Coetzee is the first Springbok coach to be dismissed while still under contract since Rudolf Straeuli following the 2003 World Cup and he was contracted up to and including the World Cup.
In its statement on the dismissal, SA Rugby said it had reached an agreement with Coetzee to part ways with immediate effect.
Coetzee and SA Rugby had agreed to terminate the relationship after a two-year association.
“First and foremost we had to assess what is in the best interests of the Springboks‚” SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said.
In reaction to the move, Coetzee said: “I have always held Springbok rugby dear to my heart and will continue to do so and for that reason I think now is the time the team and me strike out in new directions.”
The confirmation of the Springbok management setup is due to be completed before the end of the month.
Last week, Coetzee wrote a scathing letter to Roux‚ claiming he was set up to fail‚ but it appears that the only outcome of the letter was to drive the final nail into his coffin.