Rugby experts fear for World Cup after sacking of coach

Concerns have surfaced around preparation of the Springboks ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup after coach Allister Coetzee was officially sacked from the position yesterday.

This comes after Coetzee’s 22-month stint with the Boks, during which time the coach’s side won just 11 out of 25 tests, which represents a 44% win rate. The Springboks’ international rankings have also dropped to sixth position.

While announcements around the appointment of a new coach and management structure are expected from South African Rugby before the end of the month, SA Rugby said coaching would be handled by its rugby department.

“The rugby department will manage the responsibilities of the Springbok coach until the national team’s coaching and management group for 2018 is confirmed later this month‚” it said.

It is believed that director of rugby Rassie Erasmus will take up the position as head of a coaching group‚ which includes SA Rugby employees such as defence coach specialist Jacques Nienaber.

Former Springbok team manager Zola Yeye yesterday raised concerns over consistency in the coaching and the overall preparation the Boks would receive ahead of the World Cup in the wake of Coetzee’s departure.

“Coaches are appointed and ultimately work towards a World Cup. This is a bizarre situation as it means there is no continuity for the team going into the World Cup,” he said.

“The change of coach at this stage may impact on preparation ahead of the event, especially as far as continuity goes, and it will impact on the morale of the team.”

Yeye, who expressed confidence in Erasmus, said he was sad to see Coetzee go. “It is very sad to see him go, especially at a time when there is so much opportunity,” Yeye said.

Meanwhile, Nelson Mandela Bay rugby clubs, from where Coetzee climbed his way through the ranks, yesterday expressed disappointment at his departure and condemned his sacking.

Rugby development organisation Grassroots president and Eastern Cape convener of rugby for transformation coalition Qondakele Sompondo said he was taken aback by the announcement.

“We were hoping SA Rugby would have handled this matter differently. They should have handled it with respect and with the dignity Allister Coetzee deserves.

“They were just borderline disrespectful on the matter. Coetzee should have been given an opportunity to finish his contract, ” Sompondo said.