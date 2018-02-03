Davids selects in-form players for tour squad

Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids says he took form into account when he named a 28-man squad for a tough three-match PRO 14 tour of Europe.

Experienced former Stormers flyhalf Kurt Coleman did not make the tour party, and the inexperienced Benhard Janse van Rensburg will be Martin du Toit’s understudy at No 10.

“Experience plays a part, but form is more important for us,” Davids said.

“I think Kurt knows precisely the reasons why he is not in the squad, and there are aspects of his game that he has to work on. That is main reason he did not make the squad.

“I have been very impressed with the way Benhard has progressed. As a flyhalf he has got a good kicking boot, and he makes good decisions and is a good defender. He can play at No 10 and No 12.

“I think he is a young man who has stuck up his hand in a short period of time, and we are confident that he can pull it through for us and be a good assistant for Martin du Toit.”