Chilli Boys hunting a win
Intelligence and smart tactics will make the difference for Chippa United and Platinum Stars when the two sides clash in an Absa Premier Soccer League fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth tomorrow at 3.30pm, says coach Teboho Moloi.
The Chilli Boys are in desperate need of a win after four consecutive draws and will be looking to impose themselves on a struggling Dikwena.
Three points will see them catapult to sixth position on the log with a game in hand.
Preparations for the Port Elizabeth outfit have been bitter-sweet as Moloi will be going up against his former mentor, Roger de Sa.
The Chilli Boys will be approaching the match with caution as Stars will be coming to the Bay with guns blazing .
“This has been a very difficult week for us to prepare emotionally, Moloi said. “I will be going up against a man who gave the platform that has helped me to be where I am as a coach today.
“I have worked with Roger before and he was the first coach to give me freedom in the technical area.
“He was the first coach to take me to his Portuguese community and he taught me about endorsements during our playing days.
“Going up against this man evokes a lot of memories and emotion that bring gratitude to my heart.
“People may see him as a tough guy, but he is very much in touch with his feelings, which makes it easy for him to reach out to players at any level.
“Basically I know exactly who and what I will be going up against.
“People should not be fooled by the position Platinum Stars are currently holding on the log.
“We need to remember that Roger was able to help Bidvest Wits come out of relegation in the premier league. I know that he will come out guns blazing at me.
“It is dangerous to face a team that is struggling because they constantly want to prove themselves.
“We do not know what trick he has up his sleeve right now after they have signed new players during the transfer window,” he said.
Moloi says that he is not reading much into the report that Platinum Star is to be sold. He will be focused to clinch the much-needed three points that will solidify his position in the top half.
“Our preparations are very simple this time around.
“We just want to go out and show our understanding of the game.
“We also want to show them that we know where we are now and that we know exactly where we are headed.
“The team need to be very clever when playing Platinum Stars. We won’t beat them with just pure hard work. The players need to be extremely intelligent with how they go about controlling the ball.
“We also need vision on and awareness when attacking because he could spring a couple of surprises.
“I have noticed that if he cannot get a goal from open play, he will be sure to attack you with the set pieces.
“The variations in the free kicks are evident all the time.
“Should they score a goal I know for sure that Roger will defend with everything he has.
“We are just really focused on a win and getting three points,” he said
Mark Mayambela will be making his much awaited return after being out for almost three months due to a recurring knee injury.