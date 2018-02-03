Chilli Boys hunting a win

Intelligence and smart tactics will make the difference for Chippa United and Platinum Stars when the two sides clash in an Absa Premier Soccer League fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth tomorrow at 3.30pm, says coach Teboho Moloi.

The Chilli Boys are in desperate need of a win after four consecutive draws and will be looking to impose themselves on a struggling Dikwena.

Three points will see them catapult to sixth position on the log with a game in hand.

Preparations for the Port Elizabeth outfit have been bitter-sweet as Moloi will be going up against his former mentor, Roger de Sa.

The Chilli Boys will be approaching the match with caution as Stars will be coming to the Bay with guns blazing .

“This has been a very difficult week for us to prepare emotionally, Moloi said. “I will be going up against a man who gave the platform that has helped me to be where I am as a coach today.

“I have worked with Roger before and he was the first coach to give me freedom in the technical area.

“He was the first coach to take me to his Portuguese community and he taught me about endorsements during our playing days.

“Going up against this man evokes a lot of memories and emotion that bring gratitude to my heart.

“People may see him as a tough guy, but he is very much in touch with his feelings, which makes it easy for him to reach out to players at any level.

“Basically I know exactly who and what I will be going up against.

“People should not be fooled by the position Platinum Stars are currently holding on the log.

“We need to remember that Roger was able to help Bidvest Wits come out of relegation in the premier league. I know that he will come out guns blazing at me.