Bye gives Madibaz edge to test power play rule

Madibaz coach David Maidza says having a first-round bye has given his team an early edge in the battle to best use the controversial new Varsity Cup power play rule.

Maidza said his team had been able to study how teams employed the ruling when the first round of matches was played on Monday.

The Madibaz kick off their challenge for honours when they face Ikeys in Port Elizabeth on Monday. Maidza’s team had a chance to test the innovation during training games against the Southern Kings and Maties.

According to the law, an opposition captain may pinpoint two backline players to be removed for a three-minute period. It was interesting to note in the first round that when teams called the power play they became over-anxious with ball in hand.

Knock-ons and penalties were conceded during the threeminute passage of play, which nullified the advantage of having extra players on the field. “Testing the rule in warm-ups, we did find it quite challenging, but we saw what we had to improve on,”Maidza said.

It was a fairly difficult concept to grasp as they normally planned their strategy for situations when all the players were on the field.

But the rule is there, so for 2018 we have to work out a strategy to handle it in the best way to ensure it does not leave the team in disarray,” he said.