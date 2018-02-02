Warriors ready for Dolphins

All eyes on one-day cup final at Kingsmead

Eastern Cape cricket fans will be hoping the third time is the charm as the Warriors square up against the Dolphins in the Momentum One-Day Cup cricket final at Kingsmead in Durban today.

The Warriors have endured some heartache in the last year, having lost twice away to the Titans in consecutive white ball domestic finals.

Their record in limited overs cricket is a good one, although their last piece of silverware came back in 2010.

However, their appearance in today’s final will be their third in the four showpieces contested over the last 12 months or so.

They will be desperate to pull this one off against a Dolphins side they know they can beat in their own back yard.

Jon-Jon Smuts’s team did just that two weeks ago when the home side could only muster 207 and the Warriors romped home by seven wickets with five overs to spare.

“We will definitely take something out of that win,” Warriors interim coach Rivash Gobind said yesterday.

“But you know the old cliche that it’s a once-off game and anything can happen and all that.

“Durban is very dependent on conditions. On the day you can get an absolute belter where you can make 360 and it can be chased and then you can get a day on which 200 can be defended,” Gobind said.

The caretaker coach, who will be able to give his bosses at Cricket Eastern Cape a proper nudge regarding full-time employment if the Warriors win tonight, said his squad had done more than he could have asked for over the past few weeks after a slow start to the competition.