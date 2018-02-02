Riders, spectators gear up for exciting tour

Riders, the Eastern Cape’s biggest cycling event is less than three weeks away, so it is time to start making sure you are prepared for the big occasion.

As entries are now closed for The Herald Continental Cycle Tour, the next thing to remember is to collect your race packs on February 16 from 9am to 7pm and February 17 from 9am to 1pm at Pollok Beach.

They can also be collected on February 23 from 9am to 7pm and February 24 from 9am to 1pm at Pollok Beach.

All participants will receive a goody bag with their race pack, which will include the official cycle tour race booklet – a handy race guide that will provide all the information on the events taking place over the two weekends, proudly sponsored by Bukani Print.

“Our participation in The Herald Continental Cycle Tour event is part of our commitment and social responsibility to the environment in which we operate our business and raise our families,” Bukani co-owner Alan Taylor said.

“It is a pleasure and a privilege to be associated with this event.

“Our involvement in other sporting events over the years has been a big part of the culture of Bukani Print to uplift our community.

“We aspire for PE to one day be a chosen destination for many more sporting events, such as Ironman.”

Cyclists and supporters can look forward to a spectacular festival of cycling at the race villages situated at the Addo Polo Club for the mountain bike events and Pollok Beach area for the road races.

The race villages are the heart and soul of the events, offering something for all riders, spectators and children. Print