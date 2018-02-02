NMU fired up for Varsity Cup opener

Team thrilled to be playing at home again

Passionate about the game ever since he received his first rugby ball as a youngster, FNB Madibaz rugby captain Riaan Esterhuizen cannot wait to make an impact in their opening Varsity Cup match in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

Adding excitement to the occasion when the Nelson Mandela University outfit run out against University of Cape Town at 4.45pm, will be the fact that the Madibaz are playing their first home game since 2016.

Esterhuizen, 23, said their return home, after having played all games away last year due to a revamp at the Madibaz Stadium, provided significant motivation to do well.

“The guys can’t stop talking about the first home game,” the fourth-year financial management student said.

“We are all so excited to run out on our home ground in front of our own crowd. I think it will be a big factor in the way we play.”

Esterhuizen, who lives in Newton Park in Port Elizabeth but was schooled at Handhaaf Primary and Brandwag in Uitenhage, said he had embraced the role of captaincy.

“I understand there is an extra responsibility but I’m happy to represent my team in any form.

“I’ve been in the Madibaz system for three years but only played Varsity Cup in 2016, due to injuries that kept me out of the competition,” he said.