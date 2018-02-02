Chippa United confident of good show against Platinum Stars

The Chilli Boys camp is bursting with confidence ahead of its Absa Premiership clash with Platinum Stars at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Chippa have adopted a new philosophy from coach Teboho Moloi that focuses on maintaining a low conversion rate and getting a point by all means.

This has helped them keep their heads above the water in the last five games.

Despite back-to-back draws, the Port Elizabeth side have been able to maintain their course for a top eight placing, which has been their goal from the beginning of the season.

The introduction of new signings that have strengthened the side has tied in with coach Moloi’s dream of pushing the Chippa brand to greater heights.

Algerian international player and left back Fares Hachi played his first PSL game (against Maritzburg United) since December and looked to be in brilliant form.

He was in the starting lineup and kept the opposition’s defenders busy in the middle field with some impressive touches.

“I am really enjoying the football I am being exposed to at the Chilli Boys camp,” Hachi said.

“We are a good team and we can accredit our good form to the philosophy our coach has.

“We have grown to be more positive and confident in our playing.

“It was my first game since December 16 with Mamelodi Sundowns.