Chippa United confident of good show against Platinum Stars
The Chilli Boys camp is bursting with confidence ahead of its Absa Premiership clash with Platinum Stars at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
Chippa have adopted a new philosophy from coach Teboho Moloi that focuses on maintaining a low conversion rate and getting a point by all means.
This has helped them keep their heads above the water in the last five games.
Despite back-to-back draws, the Port Elizabeth side have been able to maintain their course for a top eight placing, which has been their goal from the beginning of the season.
The introduction of new signings that have strengthened the side has tied in with coach Moloi’s dream of pushing the Chippa brand to greater heights.
Algerian international player and left back Fares Hachi played his first PSL game (against Maritzburg United) since December and looked to be in brilliant form.
He was in the starting lineup and kept the opposition’s defenders busy in the middle field with some impressive touches.
“I am really enjoying the football I am being exposed to at the Chilli Boys camp,” Hachi said.
“We are a good team and we can accredit our good form to the philosophy our coach has.
“We have grown to be more positive and confident in our playing.
“It was my first game since December 16 with Mamelodi Sundowns.
“I have not played in a long time so I am still trying to gather my form.
“More importantly it was one point for the team and that has boosted my confidence after joining the club.
“I am hoping to get an opportunity to play every game and become better in my position.
“We all know that it is of utmost importance to get three points at home.
“This is going to be a big game for us as it crucial that we win.
“We are ready to upset Platinum Stars on Sunday. “We are working hard on our fitness and we hope that will be the difference between us and them on the day,” he said.
The Chilli Boys will be without Linda Mntambo, who has been a goal-scoring machine for the team since his arrival from Jomo Cosmos last month.
The midfielder has been suspended due to four yellow cards from the last two games.
Mxolisi Machuphu, arguably the most in-form player in the squad, is confident the Chilli Boys will bring the three points home.
He scored the equalising goal against the Team of Choice last week and put his side back into the running for a top half finish.
“I can only accredit my form to the incredible support that we have for each other as a team,” Mntambo said.
“We have to win our next game by all means necessary.
“We have to win so we can push the brand.
“I know that we are in the top eight, but that is not enough and we need three points to secure our position there,” he said.