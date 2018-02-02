Bowlers seal win for India

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli scored quality centuries at Kingsmead yesterday, but high quality wrist spin separated South Africa and India in the first one-day international.

That and a partnership of 189 between Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, who shared more runs than any other pair of India’s batsmen for the third wicket in an ODI against South Africa.

Du Plessis’s 120 elevated South Africa to a competitive score of 269/8. Until, that is, India settled into their reply, anchored by Kohli’s 112.

The visitors made 270/4 to clinch an emphatic victory with all of 5.3 overs remaining.

That ended a streak of 17 ODIs without defeat to South Africa at home, and marked the first time India had won in seven completed matches in the format against the home side at Kingsmead.

But the game had been won and lost long before the winning runs were struck.

It was effectively decided between the 11th and 30th overs of South Africa’s innings, when either leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal or left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav – or both – were bowling.

Chahal took 2/45 and Yadav 3/34 to dampen any momentum South Africa hoped to build.