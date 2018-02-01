India games kick off but focus also on next year’s World Cup

Here we go again.

Five days after their intense test series ended at the Wanderers‚ South Africa and India clash again at Kingsmead today.

This time the ball will be white‚ the kit coloured‚ and the pitch flat.

“One-day cricket should be about good wickets. Always. Hopefully the pitch talk’s done now.”

That was Faf du Plessis at his media conference yesterday, politely trying to put to bed the justifiable fuss over a Wanderers test pitch the International Cricket Council labelled poor on Tuesday.

Not that the heat will be off the Indians‚ who have won only five of the 26 completed ODIs they have played against South Africa in this country.

“I think it tells a story‚” Du Plessis said.

“There is something there that’s difficult for a touring team to get accustomed to.

“But this Indian team has the names on paper to change that.

“Conditions were bowling-friendly [in the test series] but I was surprised at how consistent the Indian seamers were.

“From a batting point of view, there are a few inroads we could make.”

This ODI series is unusual in that it comprises six games‚ and that South Africa’s thinking is different.