Now’s the time to think of future – Du Plessis
India games kick off but focus also on next year’s World Cup
Here we go again.
Five days after their intense test series ended at the Wanderers‚ South Africa and India clash again at Kingsmead today.
This time the ball will be white‚ the kit coloured‚ and the pitch flat.
“One-day cricket should be about good wickets. Always. Hopefully the pitch talk’s done now.”
That was Faf du Plessis at his media conference yesterday, politely trying to put to bed the justifiable fuss over a Wanderers test pitch the International Cricket Council labelled poor on Tuesday.
Not that the heat will be off the Indians‚ who have won only five of the 26 completed ODIs they have played against South Africa in this country.
“I think it tells a story‚” Du Plessis said.
“There is something there that’s difficult for a touring team to get accustomed to.
“But this Indian team has the names on paper to change that.
“Conditions were bowling-friendly [in the test series] but I was surprised at how consistent the Indian seamers were.
“From a batting point of view, there are a few inroads we could make.”
This ODI series is unusual in that it comprises six games‚ and that South Africa’s thinking is different.
“Our mindset has changed‚” Du Plessis said. “We’ve always tried to focus on the now.
“Then‚ when you get to a big tournament‚ that becomes your focus as well.
“This is the first time we’ve taken a small step away from the now and a bigger step into the future.
“Obviously, the now is important – we play series to win series.
“But there’s a big focus on how we can get a lot of the guys opportunity.”
A case in point is that AB de Villiers‚ who will miss the first three games against India with a finger injury‚ will be replaced today by test opener Aiden Markram.
That‚ Du Plessis said‚ would give Markram the “opportunity to bat in different places in our order”.
The idea is big but the logic is simple: “A year-and-a-half‚ two years from now you want to make sure there’s a group of players, who have had time in the middle and in pressure situations‚” Du Plessis said.
“So you don’t just hope that your [first-choice] XI is fit all the time.
“You do everything you can to win every game but I think we’re more focused on two years’ time.”
What Du Plessis did not have to say is that all of South Africa’s energies will be trained on winning next year’s World Cup (in England and Wales) in the 29 ODIs they will play before the tournament.
India’s schedule also shows 29 ODIs.
– TimesLIVE