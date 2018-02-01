No plans to dump Kings yet
Struggling team still part of the PRO14 and expected to show improvement – SA Rugby
There are no plans to boot the battling Southern Kings out of the PRO14, despite their dismal record of 13 consecutive defeats since joining the European league in September.
That was the assurance given by SA Rugby spokesman Andy Colquhoun after speculation that the team could face the chop at the end of the season.
He said the Kings would be part of PRO14 for the next two seasons and SA Rugby expected them to improve.
The winless Kings have battled to keep afloat in the European league, leaking a massive 73 tries and 518 points to leave them marooned at the bottom of the log.
“South Africa has been granted two places in the PRO14 for three seasons and those places have been awarded to the Southern Kings and Cheetahs. There are no plans to amend that arrangement,” Colquhoun said.
“The Kings were faced with an extremely short turnaround to prepare for this season’s competition and while overall we might have hoped for better results, we have seen what they achieved in their second season in Super Rugby.
“With a proper preseason, we expect a similar turnaround in their second season in PRO14.”
There had been hopes that SA Rugby would give the Kings a cash boost to improve their squad.
“The search for partners remains ongoing and additional investment in the Kings will be dependent on the securing of new external funding,” Colquhoun said.
The Kings, under skipper Michael Willemse, depart for a tough three-week European tour on Monday. They kick off their northern hemisphere expedition with a testing match against Ulster in Belfast on February 9.
They then face the Ospreys in Swansea (February 16) and Leinster in Dublin on February 23.
SA Rugby is bankrolling the Kings after a debilitating crash crisis hit the EP Rugby Union.
Last week, there was speculation that the Kings could have their sights on Bok scrumhalf Rudy Paige after he was left out of the Bulls Super Rugby squad.
When Kings head coach Deon Davids was asked whether SA Rugby could pull some strings to help his team, he said: “I think so. Maybe that is the part of the discussion we need to engage in to see how we go forward.
“We are in discussions in terms of how we can improve and turn things around for next season, but it is still in the beginning stages.
“So hopefully, in a few weeks, we will have more information in terms of where we are.”
There are several doubtful starters for a tour that will test the Kings’ mettle in European winter conditions.
Scrumhalf Rudi van Rooyen (ankle injury) and prop Martin Dreyer (calf) are not expected to make the trip to Europe.
“Good news is that Luvuyo Papuma managed to get through the game against the Madibaz last week, so he will be eligible for the tour,” team doctor Clement Plaatjies said.
“Dries van Schalkwyk has recovered fully from his broken nose, so he will join team training.
“Mike Makase had a minor ankle niggle which we have managed to treat.”
The Kings, who had a training session at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium B field yesterday, will name their tour squad tomorrow.