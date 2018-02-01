No plans to dump Kings yet

Struggling team still part of the PRO14 and expected to show improvement – SA Rugby

There are no plans to boot the battling Southern Kings out of the PRO14, despite their dismal record of 13 consecutive defeats since joining the European league in September.

That was the assurance given by SA Rugby spokesman Andy Colquhoun after speculation that the team could face the chop at the end of the season.

He said the Kings would be part of PRO14 for the next two seasons and SA Rugby expected them to improve.

The winless Kings have battled to keep afloat in the European league, leaking a massive 73 tries and 518 points to leave them marooned at the bottom of the log.

“South Africa has been granted two places in the PRO14 for three seasons and those places have been awarded to the Southern Kings and Cheetahs. There are no plans to amend that arrangement,” Colquhoun said.

“The Kings were faced with an extremely short turnaround to prepare for this season’s competition and while overall we might have hoped for better results, we have seen what they achieved in their second season in Super Rugby.

“With a proper preseason, we expect a similar turnaround in their second season in PRO14.”

There had been hopes that SA Rugby would give the Kings a cash boost to improve their squad.

“The search for partners remains ongoing and additional investment in the Kings will be dependent on the securing of new external funding,” Colquhoun said.

The Kings, under skipper Michael Willemse, depart for a tough three-week European tour on Monday. They kick off their northern hemisphere expedition with a testing match against Ulster in Belfast on February 9.

They then face the Ospreys in Swansea (February 16) and Leinster in Dublin on February 23.