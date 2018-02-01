Magala’s fitness a worry
The Warriors are sweating over the fitness of leading fast bowler Sisanda Magala ahead of the Momentum One-Day Cup final tomorrow.
Magala got through seven overs and five balls in the thumping semifinal victory over the Titans in Centurion before leaving the field injured.
Coach Rivash Gobind said yesterday: “Sisanda has a side strain which we will assess tomorrow.”
Magala has spearheaded a Warriors attack which has performed well in this campaign.
He is the team’s leading wicket-taker with 18 scalps.
That also ranks him second in the country after spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who is ahead by some distance on 26 dismissals.
Gobind will be hoping his burly quick will be able to push through and lead the strikeforce one more time as the Eastern Cape franchise chases its first silverware in eight years.
If they manage to repeat their performance of Tuesday night, they will be difficult to beat in that final.
After having played second fiddle to the Titans in their last three knockout matches, the Warriors executed a well-orchestrated smash-and-grab to beat the hosts by eight wickets at their Centurion stronghold.
It was a consummate team performance and one that captain Jon-Jon Smuts has been pleading with his teammates to produce during this campaign.
“Yeah, I couldn’t have asked for a better game from the team,” Smuts said.
“All 11 guys rocked up today. All 11 guys put their hands up.
“I thought we played really well, and even the composure we had at the end there when Farhaan Behardien played a great little knock.
“The way we started with the bat was also really pleasing.”
Having successfully chased down some big totals in the past, the Warriors’ decision to bowl first was a positive one.
As it turned out, they only had to chase down 231, which they did comfortably.
“Generally the pitch at Centurion gets better to bat on under lights, so we always know if we can bowl well up front and restrict the opposition.
“They still got off to a good start, but then in the middle we knew we had to take wickets and we did that superbly,” manof-the-match Smuts said.
“To be honest. you should be able to chase that every time.
“But it’s a knockout game and you always add a few runs on for those.
“But the way Gihahn [Cloete] and Lesiba [Ngoepe] played, we have been asking the guys to play with controlled aggression and I thought they were fantastic with that.”
Ngoepe made 69, Cloete 56, and Smuts finished it off with a belligerent, unbeaten 74.
“It was nice to be out there to get us over the finish line.
“But we’ve got another big game [tomorrow] and we’re going to have to put up a performance like this again to even compete.”
Defeated captain Albie Morkel was left to pick up the pieces in his own backyard.
“Behardien (57) helped give us something to defend.
“They had a good start and we bowled some poor balls.
“We were on the back foot after the first six overs, playing catch-up all the time,” he said.