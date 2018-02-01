Magala’s fitness a worry

The Warriors are sweating over the fitness of leading fast bowler Sisanda Magala ahead of the Momentum One-Day Cup final tomorrow.

Magala got through seven overs and five balls in the thumping semifinal victory over the Titans in Centurion before leaving the field injured.

Coach Rivash Gobind said yesterday: “Sisanda has a side strain which we will assess tomorrow.”

Magala has spearheaded a Warriors attack which has performed well in this campaign.

He is the team’s leading wicket-taker with 18 scalps.

That also ranks him second in the country after spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who is ahead by some distance on 26 dismissals.

Gobind will be hoping his burly quick will be able to push through and lead the strikeforce one more time as the Eastern Cape franchise chases its first silverware in eight years.

If they manage to repeat their performance of Tuesday night, they will be difficult to beat in that final.

After having played second fiddle to the Titans in their last three knockout matches, the Warriors executed a well-orchestrated smash-and-grab to beat the hosts by eight wickets at their Centurion stronghold.

It was a consummate team performance and one that captain Jon-Jon Smuts has been pleading with his teammates to produce during this campaign.

“Yeah, I couldn’t have asked for a better game from the team,” Smuts said.

“All 11 guys rocked up today. All 11 guys put their hands up.

“I thought we played really well, and even the composure we had at the end there when Farhaan Behardien played a great little knock.

“The way we started with the bat was also really pleasing.”