Luvuyo Bangazi: East London 70.3 delivers memorable day for triathlon

Sunday January 28 2018 will be a day to remember for anyone involved directly or indirectly in the world of triathlon.

The Ironman 70.3 South Africa in East London is the season-opener for many long-distance athletes.

Almost a year ago, Matt Trautman, the winner in 2015 and 2016, was unfortunately hit by a car, leaving him with a broken back.

In what turned out to be a stunning comeback, Trautman returned to win the event at Orient Beach, East London, on Sunday.

Trautman, or “Captain” as he is commonly known, had to deal with going from being a super-fit and healthy podium contender to having to learn to walk again.

His situation demonstrates the precariousness of the choices pro athletes make when they choose to race as a career.

When something like that happens, you are taken out of the equation, you cannot race and that means you have limited capacity to earn a living.

We all watched Trautman going through a painful period in rehab, painfully making sponsorship appearances wherever he could.

He raced the inaugural Race 2 Stanford (70.3 distance) and won.

I had the privilege to meet “Captain” for the first time at the Bahrain 70.3 Middle East Championship in December 2016. He went over there again in November last year and came fourth, good signs of recovery.

The East London 70.3 event is known as the second toughest on the worldwide Ironman course and what better setting to once again sort out the field in preparation for the 70.3 World Championships in Nelson Mandela Bay from September 1-2.