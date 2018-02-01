Luvuyo Bangazi: East London 70.3 delivers memorable day for triathlon
Sunday January 28 2018 will be a day to remember for anyone involved directly or indirectly in the world of triathlon.
The Ironman 70.3 South Africa in East London is the season-opener for many long-distance athletes.
Almost a year ago, Matt Trautman, the winner in 2015 and 2016, was unfortunately hit by a car, leaving him with a broken back.
In what turned out to be a stunning comeback, Trautman returned to win the event at Orient Beach, East London, on Sunday.
Trautman, or “Captain” as he is commonly known, had to deal with going from being a super-fit and healthy podium contender to having to learn to walk again.
His situation demonstrates the precariousness of the choices pro athletes make when they choose to race as a career.
When something like that happens, you are taken out of the equation, you cannot race and that means you have limited capacity to earn a living.
We all watched Trautman going through a painful period in rehab, painfully making sponsorship appearances wherever he could.
He raced the inaugural Race 2 Stanford (70.3 distance) and won.
I had the privilege to meet “Captain” for the first time at the Bahrain 70.3 Middle East Championship in December 2016. He went over there again in November last year and came fourth, good signs of recovery.
The East London 70.3 event is known as the second toughest on the worldwide Ironman course and what better setting to once again sort out the field in preparation for the 70.3 World Championships in Nelson Mandela Bay from September 1-2.
With the regular contenders in Kyle Buckingham and James Cunnama out due to injury, it would be interesting to see how Trautman would do against a younger but formidable international field. To add a little intrigue was the return to the tarmac of Exterra world champion Bradley Weiss.
The women were always going to have a new champion since seven-time winner and new mom Jodie Cunnama was also out of contention.
Among the established and regular contenders was Benoniborn Jeanni Seymour, now based in Boulder, Colorado, US.
Seymour won a couple of races abroad last year and went into the worlds in Chattanooga ranked eighth. She says she did not have a great day there. Well, that is relative if you consider that the defending champion was not able to finish.
Seymour placed eighth, possibly the highest for a South African woman at a 70.3 World Championship.
While the pros were doing battle in front, the age-groupers, who are the heart and soul of the event, were battling for the 100 qualifier slots available for this year’s World Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Ironman offered 50 slots to each gender. Many of the Bay’s athletes had brilliant results and were able to secure those sought-after coins.
Like a week or so ago when Nicholas Dlamini inspired generations when he won the King of the Mountains jersey in Australia, 40-year-old Bay resident Peter Gatang’i was able to secure the first black South African entry through normal competition, on merit.
All he got as assistance was a hand-up from the Mandela Bay Development Agency by supporting him and five others, enabling them to be competitive in Ironman.
The youth growing up in the Bay townships will know that they too can compete on an equal footing and succeed under the same conditions as everyone else.
They no longer have to just make up numbers.
Congratulations to all who tamed the beast of East London.