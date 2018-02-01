Ajax make it three from three

Ajax Cape Town won three vital points in a 3-0 victory over Orlando Pirates at the Cape Town Stadium yesterday in a match in which they hardly had the ball and yet came away with an emphatic scoreline.

Yannick Zakri scored twice and Musa Lebusa got the other as Ajax put away all three of their efforts on goal in a match in which Pirates had some 80% of the possession and a myriad of chances, yet came away with nothing.

It is a result, however, overshadowed by a protest over the status of Tendai Ndoro, Ajax’s new signing who is with his third club in a single season, in contravention of Fifa regulations.

Pirates made a protest over Ndoro before kickoff despite the Premier Soccer League’s Dispute Resolution Chamber clearing him to play earlier in the day, in a decision that has since been appealed by the league itself.