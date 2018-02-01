Ajax make it three from three
Ajax Cape Town won three vital points in a 3-0 victory over Orlando Pirates at the Cape Town Stadium yesterday in a match in which they hardly had the ball and yet came away with an emphatic scoreline.
Yannick Zakri scored twice and Musa Lebusa got the other as Ajax put away all three of their efforts on goal in a match in which Pirates had some 80% of the possession and a myriad of chances, yet came away with nothing.
It is a result, however, overshadowed by a protest over the status of Tendai Ndoro, Ajax’s new signing who is with his third club in a single season, in contravention of Fifa regulations.
Pirates made a protest over Ndoro before kickoff despite the Premier Soccer League’s Dispute Resolution Chamber clearing him to play earlier in the day, in a decision that has since been appealed by the league itself.
Ajax went ahead and played the Zimbabwean striker anyway, confident that he was eligible to play after the chamber’s decision and despite the appeal.
The first corner of the game delivered the first goal after just 12 minutes as Ajax skipper Lebusa headed home his first goal in more than two years.
But it was Pirates who dominated the first-half midfield battles.
Zakri then tucked away Ajax’s second goal in only his second game since joining from Sundowns
Pirates kept rotating the ball and trying to prise an opening but did not have enough shots on goal. Zakri made it 3-0 for Ajax in the 83rd minute.
Meanwhile, in another PSL fixture, SuperSport United were dragged closer to the relegation zone after they were beaten 1-0 by AmaZulu at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria last night.