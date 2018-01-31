Warriors through to final

The Warriors chose the best possible time to snap their five-match Momentum One-Day Cup losing streak against the Titans when they ambushed the defending champions at home.

The Titans were always going to be hardpressed to defend a below-par 230 – a target the Warriors of Port Elizabeth made light work of with an eight-wicket triumph. The roar from the Warriors dressing room when the winning runs were scored by captain Jon-Jon Smuts underlined how much the win meant to them.

It was a sweet and well-deserved victory for a side that has been routinely embarrassed by the Titans. Last year, they were shown flames to the tune of 236 runs in last season’s final.

The Warriors will wait on the winner between the Dolphins and the Cape Cobras at Newlands today to see whether they will be travelling to Durban or Cape Town for the final on Friday.

An explosive 117-run opening partnership – off only 105 deliveries – between Lesiba Ngoepe (69) and Gihahn Cloete (56) allowed the visitors to coast home with 91 balls to spare at Centurion, outside Pretoria. Ngoepe and Cloete raced to their 50s in 46 and 44 balls respectively, before gifting their wickets to Malusi Siboto and Heinrich Klaasen. Smuts – 73 not out – and the semifinal’s man of the match, added a measured 43-ball half century to ensure a collapse was staved off with a high degree of comfort.

The Titans were heavily indebted to Farhaan Behardien, whose batting skillset was clearly above this level of cricket. While his exclusion reasons were made clear by South African convener of selectors Linda Zondi last week, AB de Villiers’s finger injury could have – and would have – opened the path for him in the national team.

His mature and well-paced 67-ball 57 hauled the Titans from a potentially problematic 115/4, after the loss of Klaasen’s wicket, to a stable 221/9 after Smuts had won the toss and fielded the Warriors first on a slowish surface. The Titans had slipped to 177/8 and looked in danger of not seeing out their overs.

Eventually, they were bowled out, two balls short of completing their allotment, The Titans had a relatively sedate and untroubled start through Tony de Zorzi (27) and Henry Davids (19). Their alliance spanned 11 overs and brought 47 runs. Heino Kuhn (20) and Malusi Siboto (five) gave Clyde Fortuin catching practice from regulation edges off Ayabulela Gqamane (2/40).

Fortuin’s surety with the gloves mirrored the neat outfielding of the Warriors. Shaun von Berg (16) being caught short by a superb Sisanda Magala direct hit from short fine leg summed up the Warriors’ intensity.

Smuts (1/45), Magala (1/36) and Colin Ackermann (1/17) contributed to the bowling show. The Titans were unable to get away or string decent partnerships, while the Warriors were able to cope with the loss of Magala – when the burly paceman limped towards the end of his eighth over.

Behardien’s record 44-run ninth-wicket with Junior Dala (7) allowed the hosts to set up a reasonable, but far from sufficient, total.