PE Comets and Grey teams shine at basketball event

There was plenty of action at the fifth annual PE Comets schools basketball competition at the basketball park in Motherwell at the weekend.

The popular tournament held at the basketball park, featured nine schools from Nelson Mandela Bay together with a PE Comets team competing in the U16 and U18 age group categories.

Grey High were looking to dominate the event with their A and B teams. Grey won most of their games in the U16 boys category, but the B team lost 18-7 to St Andrews.

Kingswood took the U18 girls top honours by winning all their matches.

The PE Comets team showed their supremacy in the U18 boys round-robin stages and the hard work paid off when they beat Kingswood 32-28 in the final of the event.

Results:

U16 Boys

Grey B 38 Nombulelo 2

St Andrews B 38 Grey A 5

Coselelani High 9 Grey A 21

St Andrews B 9 Coselelani High 29

Grey B 7 St Andrews A 18

Nombulelo 22 St Andrews 5

U18 Girls

Kingswood 19 Morningside 6

Nombulelo 0 Kingswood 20

DSG 9 Nombulelo 6

Kingswood 15 DSG 7

Morningside 20 Nombulelo 0

DSG 6 Morningside 7

U18 Boys

Grey B 13 Kingswood 30

PE Comets 36 St Andrews B 7

St Andrews A 6 Kingswood 8

Coselelani High 0 Grey A 20

Grey B 21 Nombulelo 6 PE

Comets 20 Coselelani High 0

Nombulelo 12 St Andrews A 29

St Andrews B 0 Grey A 21

Kingswood 16 Nombulelo 6

Coselelani High 0 St Andrews 20

PE Comets 21 Grey A 15

St Andrews 27 Grey B 11

Final: PE Comets 32 Kingswood 28