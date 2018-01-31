Njezula makes his mark

Sheer passion and self-belief have helped former Grey High School utility back Sihle Njezula to begin making strides at Western Province Rugby.

The 19-year-old has signed a contract with Western Province rugby and recently made his unofficial debut for the Stormers in a preseason friendly against SWD. “I am really excited about getting such a big opportunity,” Njezula said.

“I do not think I would be where I am today had they not invited me for preseason training in December.

“Self-belief and hard work are some of the values that have helped me get to where I am today.

“I worked really hard in the under-21 side and ended up being promoted to the senior group. “I was really chuffed about being in the starting lineup in the game we played against SWD.

“I was nervous at first having to play for such a big team, but I also realised that it had always been a lifelong dream of mine to play for the Stormers.

“Seeing players like Sergeal Petersen, who came from my former high school, was a big motivation for me. Age does not matter when you are good at what you do and you enjoy it.

“Putting in the hours helped me a lot in my pursuit to have a flourishing rugby career. “My ultimate goal is to play firstclass rugby for the Stormers and see if I can elevate my career.”

Njezula started his journey with EP U16 Grant Khomo Rugby Week in 2014 and the EP U18 CravenWeek in 2015. He went on to play for the SA U18 schools in the same year.

He also played in the first team for Grey High School since 2014. The versatile player was also invited to join the Stormers Super Rugby training squad last year.

He was impressive enough against SWD last week to leave an impression on Stormers high-performance manager Greg Hechter.

“We are very happy to have such a talented player joining our ranks,” Hechter said.

“We have obviously been watching for quite some time now during his high school rugby days at Grey High School. “We really like his potential and versatility as he has been able to move from the fullback position to centre.

“He is a hard-working boy who does not shy away from contact. “We can see that he really wants to make it with his rugby. We would like to see him ultimately play for the Stormers.

He did really well in the game against SWD for a young player, ” he said.

Njeluza will be part of the Stormers institution this year as well as the SA Rugby Academy, which will be vital for the development of his career.