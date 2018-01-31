King William’s Town sprinter Anaso Jobodwana was the noticeable omission from this year’s Commonwealth Games squad named in Johannesburg yesterday.

But the world championship 200m bronze medallist from 2015 was likely to be added once the men’s 4x100m relay team was finalised‚ SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Gideon Sam said.

Jobodwana is also likely to be allowed to compete in at least the 200m individual competition. Sam is not targeting medals‚ but instead wants South Africa to return to fifth on the medals table at the Games on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Fifth at Kuala Lumpur 1998‚ Melbourne 2006 and Delhi 2010‚ SA slipped to seventh at Glasgow 2014.

That will take several gold medals‚ and four years ago SA’s 13 – two off the 15 of fifth-placed India – came from athletics (3)‚ swimming (3)‚ lawn bowls (5)‚ rugby Sevens (1) and judo (1).

SA’s top hopes for gold will rest with the likes of Chad le Clos‚ Caster Semenya‚ Luvo Manyonga‚ Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio in the women’s time trial‚ the rugby Sevens team and the lawn bowlers‚ who include Colleen Piketh and Gerald Baker.

Star cyclists Louis Meintjes and Daryl Impey had not made themselves available for selection‚ chef de mission Ezera Tshabangu said. In the squad are the men’s and women’s hockey and Sevens sides‚ as well as the Proteas netball side.

For the first time‚ the Games organisers gave slots to nations‚ with SA getting 99 individual spots‚ although this was pushed up to 100 – a big cut on the number of individual spots they filled four years ago. With 72 team spots and 17 para participants‚ the total size of the SA team should be 189. Gymnastics has yet to be named.

The track and field squad will number 17 once the extra four relay runners are added‚ making them smaller than the swimming team of 23. There are more medals to be won in athletics‚ but the qualifying window for track and field eliminated most of the 2017 season‚ starting only on August 1.

Apart from Le Clos and Van der Burgh ‚ swimming’s best chances of silverware will come from Ayrton Sweeney and Tatjana Schoenmaker.

For the first time since the 1998 showpiece in Kuala Lumpur‚ there will be no men’s 4x100m freestyle team – because they are simply not fast enough.

SA won the Games relay gold at Melbourne 2006‚ when they were the reigning Olympic champions‚ and made the podium at Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014.

Olympic champions Semenya and Manyonga will spearhead the track and field squad that also features veteran LJ van Zyl‚ who took the 400m hurdles gold in 2006.

Present at the announcement were Sport Minister Thulas Nxesi‚ deputy Gert Oosthuizen and other officials from their department‚ which is contributing R9-million to the team. – TimesLIVE