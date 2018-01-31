CJ on track to make Kings return

Injury-plagued loose forward CJ Velleman is set to make his long awaited return to the Southern Kings PRO14 match day squad when they face Italian outfit Benetton Treviso on March 24.

A succession of cruel injuries meant that ace fetcher Velleman did not play a single match for the Kings in Super Rugby last year after starring in 2016. After making good progress in his recovery from a long-term knee injury, Velleman received a setback when he damaged the same knee at training in May.

Last year, it was reported that the Stormers were eager to sign Velleman, because the Cape side were hunting for a specialist ball fetcher. However, he has stayed on at the Kings and will be keen to make his mark in the final games of the PRO14 season.

“Everyone wants to know about CJ Velleman and Justin Forward. They are both progressing very well in their rehabilitation and are still on track to join us for our second match [Benetton Treviso] when we come back from our long tour,” Kings team doctor Clement Plaatjies said.

There are, however, some doubtful starters for the Kings’ three-week European tour. They start with a match against Ulster in Belfast on February 9 before facing the Ospreys and Leinster.

“Scrumhalf Rudi van Rooyen is doing a lot better with his ankle injury, but I don’t think he will be ready for the tour. “Nor will prop Martin Dreyer with his calf injury. “They are both progressing well with their rehabilitation. But they will need 2½ weeks before they can be match fit.

“Good news is that Luvuyo Papuma got through the game against the Madibaz last week so he will be eligible for the tour.

“Dries van Schalkwyk has recovered fully from his broken nose so he will join team training. “Mike Makase had a minor ankle niggle which we have managed to treat and he will also be rejoining training. “Alshaun Bock has been struggling with a lower back injury.We will be keeping an eye on him with the hope of having him fully well before the end of the week.”

“Ntabeni Dukisa [tendon tear] and Oliver Zono [knee injury] are both out of training.”

Meanwhile, Cheetahs PRO14 coach Rory Duncan has been linked with English club Worcester Warriors. It has been reported that former Springbok assistant coach Alan Solomons, the current director of rugby at Worcester, has recommended Duncan for a coaching post.

The Cheetahs are aware of the offer and that negotiations are at an advanced stage. If an agreement is reached, Duncan could leave the Cheetahs at the end of the current PRO14 campaign.

Duncan, a former Kings and Cheetahs lock, has been involved in a coaching capacity at the Cheetahs since 2014 and was named head coach of the PRO14 side in July last year after swapping roles with Franco Smith.